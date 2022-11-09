PAWTUCKET – Last Friday night’s Division II quarterfinal-round game between two of the city’s high school football teams was a close battle from start to finish, but a quick scoring drive by St. Raphael Academy in the final minute of the first half turned out to be the difference that helped the Saints down Shea High, 14-6, before a large crowd at Pariseau Field.

Junior quarterback Daniel Wulf’s 25-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Damien Ocampo as time expired in the half gave the Saints an eight-point lead that they would maintain through the final two quarters and help send SRA to its sixth D-II win in seven games, as well as Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinals back at Pariseau against Westerly. If SRA wins that game, it will return to the D-II Super Bowl for the third season in a row

