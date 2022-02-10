PROVIDENCE – After capturing the Class C championship last winter, the Smithfield High boys’ indoor track and field team made the most out of its move to the Class B meet last Saturday afternoon at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house and placed fifth in the teamstandings.
The Sentinels, especially senior Jaden Saunders, produced a lot of points in the jumps. They scored 19 in the high jump, as Saunders ran away with the event with a 6-foot-4 leap and junior Jeremy Knobel placed second at 5-8, and in the long jump, Saunders was the runner-up at 20-9½ and Knobel finished fourth at 19-8.
The Sentinels were also guided by the 4x800 relay team of seniors Dante DiGregorio, Unwana Okokon, and Aiden Powers and junior Elijah Saddlemire, which won its event in 8:43.55.
Saddlemire also placed second in the 800 in a time of 1:24.90, as he was edged at the finish line by 0.13 of a second. He also joined senior Connor Guilfoyle, DiGregorio, and Powers on the 4x400 relay squad that finished fourth in 3:46.08.
Smithfield also finished fifth in the girls’ Medium Schools meet and received a superb meet from junior Lauren Boyd, who won the long jump with a meet-record leap of 17-10 and took second place in the 55-meter dash in 7.56 seconds, which was just 0.03 of a second behind the winner.
Junior Norah Chaput also took second place in the high jump at 4-6, and her classmate, Lily Ford, placed fourth in the 20-pound weight at 37-9¾.
A handful of local athletes also shined for La Salle Academy, especially in the girls’ Large Schools meet. Scituate’s Lily Borin finished second in the 600 (1:42.64), helped the Rams’ 4x800 relay squad, which also included Scituate’s Mia Bettez, win its event, and was on the 4x400 relay team that placed second.
In the boys’ Class A meet, Smithfield’s David Parenteau took second place in the 1,000 (2:41.16) and fourth in the 1,500 (4:13.71) and Grady McGinnis was on the Rams’ first-place 4x800 relay team, and in the girls’ Large Schools meet.
In the girls’ Small Schools meet, Glocester resident and Mount Saint Charles Academy sophomore Emmy Belvin finished third in the 1,500 (5:16.47) and fourth in the 1,000 (3:24.21), and Scituate High senior Peyton Czerwein placed fourth in the 55-meter dash in 7.94 seconds.
The state championship meet is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, back at the PCTA facility.
