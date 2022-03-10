ROXBURY, Mass. – Smithfield High senior Jaden Saunders capped his indoor track and field career on a high note last Saturday by producing multiple top-10 finishes in the jumping events at the New England Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center.
In the high jump, Saunders became only the fifth athlete in the history of the boys’ team to place at the New England meet, as he finished fourth with a 6-foot-3 leap. And in the long jump, he placed 10th with a leap of 20 feet, 10½ inches that missed the finals by just two inches.
The boys’ team’s 4x800 relay team of seniors Dante DiGregorio, Unwana Okokon, and Aiden Powers and junior Elijah Saddlemire also made history by becoming the school’s first boys’ relay team to ever run at the indoor meet.
The Sentinels placed 12th in a time of 8:27.8 that not only won their 12-team heat and topped nearby Cumberland by 2.3 seconds, but also broke a school record, which they set two weeks ago at the state meet, by 1.2 seconds.
Also breaking his own school record for the fifth time in the last six weeks was Saddlemire in the 600, as he clocked a time of 1:24.17.
In the girls’ meet, junior Lauren Boyd continued her outstanding season by placing sixth in the long jump (on her final attempt) with a leap of 17-10¼ and 18th in the 55-meter dash in 7.53 seconds.
Boyd, who had won the state championship in the long jump, sat in eighth place coming into her final jump, which actually moved her into a three-way tie for fourth, but she ended up in sixth place based on the meet’s tiebreaker of the next longest jump.
Also taking part in the meet was Scituate resident and La Salle Academy senior Lily Borin, who placed 13th in the 1,000 in a time of 1:39.77.
