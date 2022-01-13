PROVIDENCE – The Smithfield High boys’ indoor track and field team saw senior Jaden Saunders and junior Elijah Saddlemire team up to break three school records last Thursday night during the Sentinels’ Suburban Division tri-meet against Bishop Hendricken and Pilgrim at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Saunders, who captured the state championship in the outdoor high jump last June, broke two of the records, which were established 14 years ago by Andrew Reigstad. Saunders broke the indoor high jump record with a 6-foot-5 leap, topping Reigstad’s record by an inch, and the indoor long jump record with a leap of 20-7 that was two inches better than Reigstad’s mark.
Saddlemire, meanwhile, set the record in the indoor 300-meter run with a time of 38.61 seconds. That shattered the mark set by his teammate, junior Will Schiller, who posted a time of 39.11 seconds at last month’s RITCA Invitational. Schiller had entered this season as the school record-holder in the 300 with a time of 39.23.
