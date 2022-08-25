First-year Scituate High head football coach Damon Scarduzio, second from right, instructs his linemen during a drill at last Friday afternoon’s workout behind the high school. The Spartans will kick off their season on Sept. 9 by visiting Mount Pleasant in a non-league game at Providence’s Conley Stadium.
Scituate assistant coach Brian Gendreau, right, watches senior wide receiver Nick Dichristopher, center, make an over-the-shoulder catch near sophomore free safety Sean O’Brien during last Friday’s workout.
SCITUATE – After spending the past 28 seasons as an assistant coach, the first two at Johnston High and the last 26 for one of the state’s legendary head coaches, Damon Scarduzio is finally calling the shots as the head coach of the Scituate High football team.
Unfortunately for Scarduzio, the Spartans finished their opening week of workouts with just 23 players, and this season, his team will again play its home games away from Caito Field, which has still been deemed unsafe to play.
But that’s the only bad news. After wrapping up a productive workout late Friday afternoon on the practice facility overlooking Caito Field, Scarduzio spent a few minutes talking about his program’s promising future and what could be a very good 2022 season for the Spartans in the RIIL’s Division IV.
“I’m very happy to be here,” added Scarduzio, who became the head coach on May 24. “The principal, administration, and (athletic director) Sal (Piccirillo) have been great, and so have these players. I see a lot of potential in them. They’re working hard, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Scarduzio has two full-time assistant coaches, Dave “Doc” Hanson, who is also the Spartans’ head baseball coach, and Brian Gendreau, who spent nearly a decade with Ponaganset High’s coaching staff, including two as the Chieftains’ head coach.
Scarduzio and Hanson were longtime assistants at Shea High under Dino Campopiano, who inherited a Division III program in the mid-1990s, led his team to two D-II championships and a D-III title in seven Super Bowl appearances, and saw the Raiders become a D-I team four years ago.
Scarduzio, who worked near Boston, still managed to hustle down Route 95 to Max Read Field and serve as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator. But now that he’s working remotely from his nearby Johnston residence, he’s able to handle the many responsibilities that comes with being a head coach.
As for Hanson, who spent two decades with Campopiano’s staff, “he’s a big reason why I wanted to come here and take the job,” admitted Scarduzio. “He’s a very good coach and he’s built a lot of great relationships here. And I’ve known Sal for a long time, and he said that once school starts, we’ll probably get some more (players).”
Speaking of the players, the three biggest names back from last year’s team are senior A.J. Detri, who excelled as a wide receiver and a linebacker; senior guard Jake Matos, who leads the way in the trenches; and sophomore tailback Paul Zolkos, who enjoyed an excellent rookie season in the backfield and as a linebacker.
The quarterback is expected to be senior Anthony Dupuis, who has varsity experience under center “and a very high football IQ,” said Scarduzio, who also praised the first week of work that was turned in by senior wide receiver Nick Dichristopher, sophomore linemen Cole Birmingham and Michael Correia, free safety/backup quarterback Sean O’Brien, and Charles Grover, and freshman linebacker Drake Dumont.
Fans can get a preview of the Spartans next Friday, Sept. 2, at 4:45 p.m. in a two-quarter Injury Fund game at North Smithfield High against Ponaganset, which cruised to the D-IV title last season and is playing in D-III this year.
Scituate will play another D-III team, Mount Pleasant, in their non-league opener the following Friday night at Providence’s Conley Stadium, and on Friday, Sept. 16, the Spartans will kick off their league schedule by visiting Tiverton.
The Spartans’ home opener is Saturday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. at Johnston’s Polisena Stadium against North Providence, and the rest of the division after that consists of Davies, Hope, Smithfield, the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op team, which is down from D-III, and the Juanita Sanchez/Providence Country Day and Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout co-op squads.
“We’re starting from scratch, but we’re going to be okay,” said Scarduzio. “We’re going to win some games and we’re going to be competitive. More than half of this team are sophomores, and I think that group in a couple of years is going to really good.”
