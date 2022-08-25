SCITUATE – After spending the past 28 seasons as an assistant coach, the first two at Johnston High and the last 26 for one of the state’s legendary head coaches, Damon Scarduzio is finally calling the shots as the head coach of the Scituate High football team.

Unfortunately for Scarduzio, the Spartans finished their opening week of workouts with just 23 players, and this season, his team will again play its home games away from Caito Field, which has still been deemed unsafe to play.

