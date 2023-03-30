SCITUATE – For only the second time in its 67-year history, the Scituate High baseball team is moving down from Division II to III, but that wasn’t the only offseason news for the Spartans.
They will also technically become a co-op team this season and carry a player from the Rocky Hill School on their roster.
“I can see why schools are doing it,” Scituate head coach Dave Hanson said of schools wishing to form co-ops. “You want each school to have its own team, but if it stops a program from folding, then it’s a good thing. In baseball, we want to have as many kids as possible.”
Hanson said that he has a 20-man roster, and while the Spartans, who went 5-13 last spring, will field a junior varsity team, some of those players will swing back and forth from the J.V. to the varsity. They also have a very young team, with 10 sophomores and four freshmen on their roster, and they have three starters returning, two from the 10th-grade class.
The Spartans also have three seniors and three juniors, and while Hanson said that his team is inexperienced at the varsity level, that just means there will be plenty of opportunities for the young players to contribute right away.
The three returning starters are senior Jacob Bruno, who is a senior captain and started in right field last year, sophomores pitcher and outfielder Travis Howman, and sophomore catcher Kaiden Durand.
As for his pitching staff, Hanson said he also has senior Cameron Frenier, junior Dylan Johnson, and sophomore Jackson Scanlon, as well as the player from Rocky Hill player, junior John David O’Hara.
Hanson said that his team will have more of a handle on who is playing what position by the end of this week. Scituate were scheduled to scrimmage against another new co-op team, Pawtucket Baseball, which contains players from Shea and Tolman, Johnston, Woonsocket, and Exeter/West Greenwich, as well as an Injury Fund game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at North Providence High.
“There are new faces and a lot of kids competing for starting jobs,” Hanson said. “We’ve been lucky to be out on the field all week. Usually the first week of practice, we are battling snow or wet weather. It’s been a plus as we get more done outside rather than inside.”
The Interscholastic League realigned the divisions during the offseason and D-III has expanded from eight teams to 15. Seven teams are down from D-II, including Tolman, which will form a co-op squad with another D-III team, Shea, and Scituate, which only time in D-III had been the 2006 season, when they bounced back from a four-win season to post an 11-5 record.
The 15 teams in the division will split into three subdivisions. Scituate’s subdivision contains Juanita Sanchez, West Warwick, Classical, and Blackstone Valley Prep, and each team will play each other twice. Pawtucket, RIIL newcomer Block Island, Mount Pleasant, Davies, and Exeter/West Greenwich are in one subdivision, and defending D-III champion North Smithfield, Rogers, Central Falls, Hope, and the Paul Cuffee/Times2 Academy co-op team are in the other.
Hanson said it is a more competitive division, and his team will be playing a lot of teams they haven’t seen in a while. The teams Hanson is excited to play against are North Smithfield, Pawtucket, West Warwick, and Mount Pleasant, and he figures those teams have a chance to be near the top of the standings.
No matter the season or the division, the Spartans’ first goal is to make the playoffs.
“From there anything can happen,” Hanson said. “We want to be the last team playing at the end.”
The season officially kicks off next Tuesday, April 4, when the Spartans will host Rogers at 4 p.m. at Manning Field. Three days later, they will welcome the Paul Cuffee/Times2 co-op team to town.
