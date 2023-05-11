Scituate starting pitcher John David O’Hara delivers a pitch to the plate last Friday against Juanita Sanchez Complex. He went six innings, giving up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven, in the Spartans’ 8-2 win.
SCITUATE – Putting all facets of the game together, the Scituate High baseball team snapped a three-game losing streak by posting back-to-back victories in its Division III subdivision at Manning Field.
Last Friday, the Spartans posted an 8-2 triumph over Juanita Sanchez, and on Monday afternoon, they topped Classical, 5-3. Those wins helped Scituate even its record at 6-6 with five games remaining on its regular-season schedule, including Friday’s 4:30 p.m. rematch at Providence’s Richardson Field against Juanita Sanchez.
“We’ve been up and down all year,” Scituate head coach Dave Hanson admitted after last Friday’s win. “We’ve been playing like five out of seven innings for most of the year, and that’s been hurting us.”
“We haven’t been able to put everything together, but (last Friday) we played our most complete game all year as far as hitting, pitching and defense,” he added. “Hopefully, it’s a good sign of things to come, and we need to build on this for the next few weeks.”
The Spartans are hoping to place among the top three teams in their four-team subdivision, which also includes Blackstone Valley Prep. Entering Tuesday’s action, Juanita Sanchez held a 5-6 record; BVP, which had defeated Scituate last Wednesday by a 5-4 score, is 4-7, and Classical is 3-6.
In last Friday’s win over the Cavaliers, the Spartans used their top two pitchers to get the win in John David O’Hara and Travis Howman. O’Hara started the game and Howman closed out the seventh.
O’Hara picked up the win by going six innings, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven. Howman, who started the game in center and made a fantastic throw to the plate to cut down a runner in the fourth inning, closed out the seventh on the mound, adding two K’s to his line.
“John David has been pitching well and has the most wins for us so far, but Travis is our number one (pitcher),” Hanson said. “He’s had some tough luck against some of the top teams. But both of those guys have been 1-2 for us and have done a great job.”
Howman, a sophomore, has been leading the Spartans in almost every category this spring, from pitching to hitting and defense. He reached base three times and scored a run in the victory over the Cavaliers.
Another star at the plate has been their cleanup hitter, sophomore Jackson Scanlon. Against Juanita Sanchez, he went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
“And we have about three or four other guys that are right around the same,” Hanson said. “But (Howman and Scanlon) offensively have been leading the way for us.”
The win over the Cavaliers saw the visitors strike for a run in the top of the first inning, but the Spartans score three times in the bottom of the second and never look back. Scituate collected eight hits, with three of them, and two runs batted in, coming from junior Dylan Johnson.
“He’s been struggling a little bit at the plate,” added Hanson, “but he has been working extremely hard, so it was nice to see him break out of it a little bit.”
In the victory over the Purple, Scituate erased a 3-1 deficit by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth. Sophomore Kaiden Durand had two of the Spartans’ seven hits, and senior Cameron Frenier, O’Hara, Durand, and Howman drove in runs.
Howman, who also tripled and scored twice, was the winning pitcher, as he threw a four-hitter that saw him strike out nine batters and allow two walks and one earned run.
After Friday’s game with the Cavaliers, Scituate will face (in order) Classical, West Warwick, and Exeter/West Greenwich next week, and the Spartans will wrap up their regular season by hosting BVP a week from Tuesday.
“We’re as good as anybody and we’re as bad as anybody, but I think if we become more consistent, we can be right there with anybody,” said Hanson. “We’re right in the middle of the pack. We’re playing a lot of teams that are right with us, so we control our own destiny as to where we finish.”
