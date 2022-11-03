SCITUATE – Thanks to a 4-1 win over Davies last Thursday afternoon at Manning Field and a 5-0 victory over Rogers the following night in Newport, the Scituate High boys’ soccer team was able to take home the Division IV regular-season title with a record of 12-1-1.

That record, which is the best regular-season mark in the program’s 41-year history, was two points better than Toll Gate in the standings. The Titans were in first place for the majority of the year, and while they will head into the postseason with an undefeated record, they will do so with an 11-0-3 mark.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.