Scituate sophomore Austin Simas brings the ball up the field and past Davies sophomore Jose Garcia during last Thursday’s Division IV matchup at Manning Field. Simas scored a goal to help the Spartans net a 4-1 victory.
Scituate freshman Cameron Healey, #17, settles the ball in front of Davies sophomore Jose Garcia during last Thursday afternoon’s game. Healey scored the final goal in his team’s 4-1 victory. The Spartans will play in next Monday night’s Division IV semifinals at Johnston High.
SCITUATE – Thanks to a 4-1 win over Davies last Thursday afternoon at Manning Field and a 5-0 victory over Rogers the following night in Newport, the Scituate High boys’ soccer team was able to take home the Division IV regular-season title with a record of 12-1-1.
That record, which is the best regular-season mark in the program’s 41-year history, was two points better than Toll Gate in the standings. The Titans were in first place for the majority of the year, and while they will head into the postseason with an undefeated record, they will do so with an 11-0-3 mark.
The Spartans and Titans won’t be in action until next Tuesday night’s semifinals at Johnston High. Scituate will face either 4th-seeded Rogers or 5th-seeded Woonsocket at 5 p.m., and Toll Gate will play either 3rd-seeded Blackstone Valley Prep or 6th-seeded Providence Country Day at 7.
D-IV soccer is back in the RIIL for the first time since 2005, and while Scituate, Rogers, Woonsocket, PCD, and BVP are down from D-III, Toll Gate dropped from D-II after winning just two games last season.
Scituate head coach Ron Oliveira, who is in his second year with the program, said that it’s been a process to improve the team, which went 1-3-1 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and 6-8-1 last year.
“The whole thing was just to come here and try to change the culture and the style that we play, and then motivate these guys to understand that we have a really great team and just to go after it,” Oliveira said.
“I think we’ve done a really good job the last couple of seasons,” he continued. “Last year, our goal was to get into the playoffs so these guys can understand how it feels. This year, we set the standard a little bit higher for them, and we were able to actually get into the playoffs early.”
After clinching a playoff spot earlier last month, the Spartans focused on receiving the highest seed possible. Their win over Davies last Thursday, which ended in the dark, certainly helped that goal.
They took the lead 10 minutes into the game on a goal by senior Marco Wiharso and never looked back. Sophomore Austin Simas made it a 2-0 game with 19:05 to go in the first half with his 10th goal of the year, and two minutes later, freshman Brian Kelly, scored the Spartans’ next goal.
The Spartans took the 3-0 lead into the second half, as the sky continued to darken. Davies took the shutout away with a goal with just under 28 minutes to go, but after that, Scituate freshman goalkeeper Bryant Amaral kept the Patriots off the board, and another 9th-grader, Cameron Healey, scored the Spartans’ final goal.
Amaral allowed just four goals in the first 11 games he started and stopped 117 shots.
“He was a gift sent to us,” Oliveira said. “We were a little bit uncertain how we were going to look for the keeper position, but Bryant called us last minute and was interested in playing. He’s a club player who was playing for the MLS Next, and in my opinion, he’s one of the best players in the state as a freshman. We were extremely happy to have him join the team.”
While Simas, who is a captain, and according to Oliveira, “has been our main guy,” and sophomore Travis Howman lead the Spartans offensively, Healey, who leads the team in assists, sophomore John Patrie, and Wilharso have also stepped up for the Spartans.
“I’ve challenged these guys,” Oliveira said. “We lost our main guy, Mitch (Vernava), last year, so we knew we needed everyone to contribute to the team this year.”
The victory over Rogers extended Scituate’s win streak to seven games and gave them the regular-season title over Toll Gate, which saw three of its final six games end in ties.
Oliveira said that knowing they were already in the playoffs took the pressure off the remainder of their season. They were able to work on things and improve for the postseason, rather than have to win their last game to get into the playoffs like they did last year.
“Hopefully we can get to the state championship,” he said. “I’m just really proud of this team.”
