CRANSTON – The Division IV boys’ soccer championship came down to penalty kicks on Sunday night, as two 40-minute halves and both five-minute overtimes ended in a 2-2 tie between regular-season champion Scituate and 2nd-seeded Toll Gate.

But the Spartans made good on all five of their five penalty kicks, while Scituate freshman goalie Bryant Amaral stopped the first shot he faced, to help Scituate win the shootout and its program’s first title since 1993.

