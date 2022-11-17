The players and coaches on the Scituate High boys’ soccer team show off their championship plaque and medals after defeating Toll Gate in the Division IV title game at Cranston Stadium. Tied at 2-2, the Spartans defeated the Titans by outscoring them in penalty kicks, 5-3.
Showing off their team’s awards are, from left, Scituate assistant coach Evanisio Oliveira, captains Benjamin Campbell, Jake Gurjian, Ryan Parker, and Austin Simas, and head coach Ron Oliveira. The Spartans defeated Toll Gate in penalty kicks, 5-3, to break a 2-2 tie and win the Division IV championship.
Scituate sophomore captain Austin Simas takes control of the ball Sunday night in the Division IV championship game against Toll Gate. Simas was involved in both of his team’s goals in regulation and was named the Most Valuable Player.
CRANSTON – The Division IV boys’ soccer championship came down to penalty kicks on Sunday night, as two 40-minute halves and both five-minute overtimes ended in a 2-2 tie between regular-season champion Scituate and 2nd-seeded Toll Gate.
But the Spartans made good on all five of their five penalty kicks, while Scituate freshman goalie Bryant Amaral stopped the first shot he faced, to help Scituate win the shootout and its program’s first title since 1993.
“It feels amazing,” said Scituate head coach Ron Oliveira, whose team wraps up their season with a 14-1-1 record. “To be honest, this was the goal we set at the beginning of the season.”
The Spartans’ loss and tie were to the Titans, which came into Sunday’s game undefeated at 12-0-3. Some teams and coaches cringe when they think of an entire season coming down to PKs, but Scituate welcomed it.
“After (Toll Gate) scored (in regulation) to tie it at 2-2, we were just playing to make it to the penalty kicks,” Scituate sophomore captain Austin Simas said. “I think our best shot was to get to penalties and put the ball in the back of the net. We knew if it came down to PKs, we had the guys that could score.”
The Spartans did not get off to a stellar start. In the 27th minute, the Titans broke the scoreless tie with a goal on a free kick by Christian Dias, and they took their one-goal lead into the half.
Nine minutes into the second half, Scituate finally got on the board. Simas took a free kick, and Cameron Healey got a piece of the ball to knot the score. Two minutes later, Simas scored on a shot toward the right post that keeper Robert Caruso had no chance at stopping, but with 12:52 left in the game, Toll Gate’s Aiden Preuit notched the equalizer.
The score remained tied, and PKs were needed to decide the outcome, “and I felt like if we were able to get into PKs, I really loved our chances because of Bryant in net,” Oliveira said. “I felt like he was going to stop at least one. And the five guys that we picked, we’ve been practicing these penalty kicks the past couple of weeks, so my feeling was actually really good going into the PKs.”
Simas, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, was up first for the Spartans and fired his shot past Caruso. The Spartans kept their 1-0 lead, as Amaral saved Toll Gate’s attempt by Tyler Carpenter.
Senior captain Ryan Parker was up next and zoomed his shot by Caruso. The Titans then came back with their first PK, but it didn’t matter, as all five of Scituate’s shooters scored, including Noah Bradford, Benjamin Campbell, and Healey, who clinched the championship with his PK.
“First time in 29 years it’s been done in Scituate,” Simas said about winning the title. “I think we were all just playing for each other. We’re all family here. We put it all out on the line for our seniors and Scituate.”
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Oliveira admitted. “All the credit to Toll Gate; they played really well. In the first half, they had us and outplayed us, and in the second half, we had to make some adjustments and went with two forwards up top, and we came up with those two goals. I’m so proud of them.”
Simas said that during halftime, they talked it out in the locker room and fired each other up. Despite only being a sophomore, Simas is one of the four captains, and he showed his leadership in the locker room and on the field.
“It’s an honor leading these guys,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without the team, and I’ve got my three other captains right there by my side.”
Oliveira, who is in his second season as the Spartans’ head coach, also gave the previous head coach, Tim Brown, a lot of credit for what he gave to the program.
“He had done an amazing job before I got here,” Oliveira said. “I can’t take that away from him. It feels good that these guys have actually bought into what we’ve been trying to do, which is a different system, putting the ball down, and trying to connect more on passes. They bought in and that’s all you can ask for. We’ve been getting the results. It’s just a happy feeling. I’m happy for this town and these players.”
