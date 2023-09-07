SCITUATE – Year 2 in Damon Scarduzio’s tenure as Scituate High’s head football coach is shaping up to be a whole lot better than Year 1.
Yes, the Spartans entered this week with just 27 players, which is a small increase from last year’s season-opening roster, and they only have two seniors on the team.
But unlike last year, the Spartans had a productive offseason that saw them not only hit the weight room during the winter and spring months, but also play very well against some of the area’s larger programs in Burrillville High’s 7-on-7 summer passing league.
“We were playing against Division II and III teams and we pretty much finished right in the middle of the pack,” added Scarduzio. “We were hanging with these teams, and I think that really helped us gain some confidence.”
The Spartans are hoping all that hard work pays dividends this season, which begins on Friday at 6 p.m. with a non-league game in Connecticut against Plainfield.
“We’re excited for this season,” added Scarduzio, who is again assisted by head baseball coach Dave “Doc” Hanson and former Ponaganset head coach Brian Gendreau. “We’ll see what happens, but I think we’re definitely on the right track.”
The Spartans won just one Division IV game last year, blanking Hope, 35-0, on their Homecoming Night game at Johnston High, and with a little bit of luck, they might have won their first two games on their schedule. But touchdowns in the final 80 seconds allowed Tiverton to defeat Scituate, 19-14, and North Providence to edge the Spartans, 21-20.
“I thought we played a lot of teams tough,” said Scarduzio, whose team topped the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op team, 7-0, in their two-quarter Injury Fund exhibition game last Friday afternoon in Johnston. “But I think we can do a lot better this season, I really do, and I think we’re going to sneak up on some people. Right now, we’re miles and miles ahead of where we ended up last year, and I think we’re going to do well.”
Seven juniors who are in their third seasons with the Spartans highlight the roster, including running back/linebacker Paul Zolkos and lineman Cole Birmingham, who were Third-Team All-Division picks last year.
Zolkos and another junior running back, Charlie Grover, are expected to take the bulk of the carries out of the backfield, reported Scarduzio, “and I like that combination a lot. They’re both strong, fast, and very smart.”
Junior Sean O’Brien, who saw plenty of playing time as the backup quarterback, is now the starter, and the southpaw “is as tough as nails,” noted Scarduzio. He will have two reliable targets in Grover, who was among the team’s top receivers last season, and a newcomer to the program, junior Travis Howman, who has impressed the head coach.
“He’s around 6-3, 6-4,” Scarduzio added. “When we played in the passing league, I think he had six interceptions and seven touchdowns. He’s raw and he doesn’t really know the game yet, but he has pure athleticism. He’s going to be a tough matchup because he’s tall and fast. He has great hands and he can catch the ball, and he’s going to be a big help for us.”
Also back for their third seasons are junior wide receiver/defensive backs Brayden Salois and Alex Zuena and lineman Luke Carter.
The top sophomore on the roster is Drake Dumont, who shined as a rookie middle linebacker and tight end last season, earned Second-Team All-Division recognition, and “is our defensive leader,” said Scarduzio.
A strength of the Spartans in their offensive line, which returns four of its five linemen, including juniors Michael Correia and Jackson Scanlon. Correia also plays linebacker, while Grover is a safety.
Three more newcomers to the team are the Spartans’ two seniors, lineman Conner Couilllard and tight end/linebacker Nolin Vangel, and junior wide receiver/defensive back David Hanson Jr., who had a strong preseason. Scarduzio added that the door is still open to any young players who want to join the team.
The Spartans will kick off their D-IV schedule on Friday, Sept. 15, by hosting Tiverton at Bryant University, which will serve as Scituate’s home for four games – Caito Field is still unplayable.
