JOHNSTON – If the fourth quarter of high school football games somehow lasted 10 minutes instead of 12, then the Scituate High football team would be perched among the undefeated teams in Division IV.
But unfortunately for the Spartans, they are 0-2, no thanks to the late heroics turned in by Tiverton and North Providence these past couple of weeks.
Eight nights after suffering a season-opening 19-14 loss to Tiverton that saw the Tigers score the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of play, the Spartans absorbed another tough-to-swallow defeat last Saturday at Johnston’s Polisena Stadium.
Ahead by five points, the Spartans fell victim to a late 10-play, 58-yard drive by North Providence that saw junior quarterback Ben Borkman cap it with an 18-yard touchdown pass to senior tailback Miguel Santana with 1:19 left in the game and send the Cougars to a wild 21-20 victory.
This was truly a difficult loss for the Spartans, who took advantage of two muffed punt returns by the Cougars (1-2) in the first quarter to build a 14-0 lead. And after NP came back to take a 15-14 lead in the final quarter, Scituate took it right back on an 11-yard touchdown run by sophomore tailback Paul Zolkos with 4:39 to go in the game.
“These guys played their hearts out for two weeks in a row,” said first-year Scituate head coach Damon Scarduzio. “They left every ounce of energy on the field, and I’m very proud of them.”
The Spartans, who dressed just 23 players for this game, took their 14-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Anthony Dupuis to senior tailback Anthony Detri with 5:53 left in the first quarter and a 1-yard TD run by Zolkos 1:32 into the second. Dupuis also added a two-point conversion run after the second TD.
Both scoring drives were kept alive by NP’s muffed punt returns that the Spartans recovered near midfield. Both drives also took more than five minutes off the clock and saw Dupuis hit eight of his 12 passes for 69 yards. Two of Dupuis’s completions came on nice 20-yard catches from senior wide receiver Nick Dichristopher.
But with 2:42 to play in the half, the Cougars sliced their deficit in half on a 39-yard interception return by senior defensive back Vince Harris, who stepped in front of a pass from Dupuis near the Spartans’ sideline and dashed into the end zone.
The Spartans carried their 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Cougars took the lead with 7:47 to play in the contest on a 26-yard touchdown run by sophomore tailback Mike Allard, who ended the game with 103 yards on 15 carries.
Instead of kicking the extra point to knot the score, the Cougars rolled the dice and went for the two-point conversion, and Borkman was able to run it in by barrelling his way into the end zone.
But the Spartans came right back to reclaim their lead, as a strong 63-yard kickoff return by Zolkos gave Scituate the ball at the Cougars’ 23. Five plays later, Zolkos punched in his second TD, as he got tackled at the 2-yard line, but managed to stretch the ball over the goal line.
The Spartans promptly went for the two-point conversion to take a seven-point lead, but they were unable to run it into the end zone.
NP then got the ball back at its 42, and eight straight runs (including four that went out of bounds to stop the clock) and a penalty by Scituate gave the Cougars a first-and-10 at the Spartans’ 13 with 1:24 on the clock.
After an illegal procedure penalty sent NP back five yards, Borkman delivered his touchdown pass to Santana, who outraced a defensive back to the middle of the end zone as he reeled in Borkman’s pass. The extra-point attempt then sailed left, leaving NP with its one-point lead.
Down, but far from out, the Spartans did everything they could to pull off a dramatic victory in the remaining time. A 36-yard kickoff return by Zolkos gave Scituate the ball at the Cougars’ 44, and a 24-yard pass from Dupuis to senior wide receiver Aidan Leach gave the Spartans a fresh set of downs at the 20 with 1:02 on the clock.
Dupuis then threw two incomplete passes, and with 45 seconds left, he again tried to pass the ball, but got hit by junior linebacker Emmanuel Lijofi as he released it. The pass floated into the hands of junior lineman Henri Masengelo, who rumbled to the Spartans’ 37 before he got tackled, and that sewed up NP’s win.
In the Spartans’ loss at Tiverton, Scituate held a 14-7 lead, but the Tigers scored a touchdown with less than three minutes to play. They did not get the two-point conversion, but their defense was able to contain Scituate’s offense and get the ball back in the final minutes.
Dupuis, who completed 12 of his 24 passes for 118 yards in the defeat to NP, was good for 111 yards on 7-of-15 passing against Tiverton, and one of his completions was a 50-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Charles Grover.
The Spartans, who totaled 288 yards of real estate, also received a huge game from Detri, who ran for a career-high 138 yards on 14 carries and broke loose for a 70-yard TD run. Senior tight end Brayden Walsh also caught four passes for 58 yards.
The Spartans will return to Johnston High on Saturday for a 6 p.m. showdown with Davies, which is 2-0 and coming off a bye week. The Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op football team (3-0) and Smithfield (2-0) are also undefeated in the division.
As for the Spartans, “we’re right there,” admitted Scarduzio. “From where we were in the summer to where we are right now, there’s been a huge difference (in this team). We just have to pick up the pieces and get right back at it on Monday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.