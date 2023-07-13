Left, Scituate-Foster starting pitcher Mason Pontarelli delivers a fastball to the plate in last Friday night’s District IV pool play game. Pontarelli worked five innings, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out 11, in his team’s come-from-behind 3-2 win. Above, Scituate-Foster runner Luka Pannone, right, watches the North Smithfield pitcher before taking his lead off first. He had singled in the first inning. Getting ready for the next pitch is NSLL first baseman Brody Campbell.
Scituate-Foster runner Luka Pannone watches the North Smithfield pitcher before taking his lead off first. He had singled in the first inning. Getting ready for the next pitch is North Smithfield first baseman Brody Campbell.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Scituate-Foster Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team had only scored three runs in its first three pool play games of the District IV tournament, but in last Friday night’s game against North Smithfield at Pacheco Park, Scituate-Foster produced that many runs to pick up its first victory.
Down by a 2-0 score after an inning of play, Scituate-Foster got the key hits when it mattered and scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the top of the sixth inning to defeat the home team, 3-2.
Scituate-Foster had opened the tournament with losses to defending state champion Cumberland, Lincoln, and Smithfield, which already clinched spots in Saturday’s semifinals, “and we had our three hardest games as our first three games,” Scituate-Foster manager Mike Kofron said. “But we stayed mentally strong throughout (last Friday’s) game and I’m just really proud of the kids. Eventually, we put a few hits together and were able to get enough runs.”
Between solid pitching and good defense, both teams had a tough time trying to score runs.
“Defensively and pitching, we’ve mostly been good there, but we haven’t hit,” Kofron said. “I’m hoping that sixth inning kind of gets us going (for the rest of the tournament).”
After five innings, Scituate-Foster trailed by a 2-1 score, with its run coming in the second off North Smithfield starter Mason Glode, but things were in Scituate-Foster’s favor in the top of the sixth, as the visitors had the top of their order up to bat.
“Their top four were up in the top of the sixth and those kids can hit – they are all AAU players,” North Smithfield manager B.K. Nordan said.
Down by a 2-0 score, Scituate-Foster scored an unearned run in the top of the second and threatened to tie the score in the fourth.
Starting pitcher Mason Pontarelli hit a single down the first-base line and then raced to second on an overthrow from the outfield. Dylan Pierce singled to left and then stole second, and Daniel Rhodes walked to load the bases with no outs.
But North Smithfield got out of that inning with no damage. First baseman Brody Campbell fielded a grounder and threw the ball to the plate for the first out, and after Glode fanned the next batter for the second out, he got the next batter to ground out.
But in the sixth, leadoff batter Kaleb Baccaire, on a 1-2 count, singled up the middle, and after Luka Pannone was hit by a pitch, a wild pitch allowed both runners to advance into scoring position with no outs.
Glode got Pontarelli to fly out to left for the first out, but there was no waiting around for Pierce, who took the first pitch he saw and drove it into right-center to score Baccaire and Pannone with the tying and go-ahead runs.
“It’s nerve wracking,” Kofron said about the comeback. “You try to keep it internalized, so the kids don’t see it, but the kids did it.”
After pitching five innings, striking out 11 batters, and giving up two runs on two hits and two walks, Pontarelli’s night was over and Pannone closed out the sixth, as he struck out three batters and walked one.
The good news continued for Scituate-Foster on Sunday night at Woonsocket’s Lajoie Field, as the team blanked Woonsocket, 6-0. They will wrap up pool play tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Gorham Field by hosting Burrillville in a game that could determine who the fourth seed will be in Saturday’s semifinals. Burrillville suffered a 3-2 loss to North Smithfield on Tuesday night.
“We had a lot of tough games,” Mike Kofron said. “But (the players) didn’t stop believing in themselves, and I’m just really proud of the kids.”
Another Scituate-Foster team making some noise in the tournament is the ages 9-10 ballclub, which won its first three pool play games by defeating (in order) Burrillville, 18-2; Woonsocket, 11-0; Lincoln, 5-4, and Glocester, 19-1.
Scituate-Foster and Cumberland entered Wednesday’s pool play action with 4-0 records and were scheduled to play each other that night. Tonight at 5:30 p.m., Scituate-Foster will host Smithfield (2-2) at Gorham Field.
Scituate-Foster, Smithfield, Lincoln (4-1), and Cumberland will then play in Saturday’s semifinals at fields to be announced and try to advance to the following afternoon’s title game.
