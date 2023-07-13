NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Scituate-Foster Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team had only scored three runs in its first three pool play games of the District IV tournament, but in last Friday night’s game against North Smithfield at Pacheco Park, Scituate-Foster produced that many runs to pick up its first victory.

Down by a 2-0 score after an inning of play, Scituate-Foster got the key hits when it mattered and scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the top of the sixth inning to defeat the home team, 3-2.

