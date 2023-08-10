The members of the Scituate Foster Little League’s ages 8-10 all-star baseball team that repeated as champions of the Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Baseball Tournament are, in front from left, Tyler Brown, Luca Ray, Jase Boucher, Rocco Vota, and Quinn Greatorex; in middle row, Aiden Poirier, Justin Petrin, Liam Driscoll, and Anthony Martinelli; in back, coach Tim Boucher, manager Nick Driscoll, and coach Nick Ray.
Scituate Foster starting pitcher Quinn Greatorex was the winning pitcher in last week's 6-5 win over Lincoln. He went 4 2/3 innings, striking out four batters and giving up five runs on six hits and three walks.
Scituate Foster center fielder Jase Boucher makes the catch for the first out of the second inning and then tries to double up Lincoln runner Luca Martinelli, #2, at second. Scituate Foster shortstop Anthony Martinelli, #4, covers the base, but the runner was able to get back safely.
The members of the Scituate Foster Little League’s ages 8-10 all-star baseball team that repeated as champions of the Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Baseball Tournament are, in front from left, Tyler Brown, Luca Ray, Jase Boucher, Rocco Vota, and Quinn Greatorex; in middle row, Aiden Poirier, Justin Petrin, Liam Driscoll, and Anthony Martinelli; in back, coach Tim Boucher, manager Nick Driscoll, and coach Nick Ray.
Scituate Foster starting pitcher Quinn Greatorex was the winning pitcher in last week's 6-5 win over Lincoln. He went 4 2/3 innings, striking out four batters and giving up five runs on six hits and three walks.
Scituate Foster center fielder Jase Boucher makes the catch for the first out of the second inning and then tries to double up Lincoln runner Luca Martinelli, #2, at second. Scituate Foster shortstop Anthony Martinelli, #4, covers the base, but the runner was able to get back safely.
WOONSOCKET – After making a spectacular debut last summer in the Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Baseball Tournament, the Scituate Foster Little League’s ages 8-10 all-star baseball team were repeat champions last Wednesday, Aug. 2, with a 6-5 victory over Lincoln.
It was the same matchup as last year, but Scituate Foster had to defeat Lincoln twice to take the championship. This summer, Scituate Foster did not lose at all in this double-elimination tournament, which was hosted at Nap Lajoie Field, and the back-to-back champions topped a team that was making its 13th straight championship appearance.
“We had a really tough opponent,” Scituate Foster manager Nick Driscoll said. “Lincoln was a really good team. We played them twice, and they were both tough games. A lot of credit to Lincoln for being here, but our team stuck together throughout this tournament. Top to bottom, everybody played great. I’m just happy to be here, happy that we won, and happy for the kids.”
Scituate Foster took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Tucker Choiniere started on the hill for Lincoln and got two quick outs before starting pitcher Quinn Greatorex knocked a base hit to left and came home when Liam Driscoll hit a line single up the middle.
Greatorex, who retired the side in order in the first inning, had some trouble in the second, but he continued to battle throughout the game. He ended up going 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four.
“Quinn pitched a great game,” said the Scituate Foster manager. “He’s one of our older kids, and he led the way for his teammates.”
Greatorex faced Ryder Norman to start the second, and Norman drove the first pitch he saw past the second baseman for a base hit. After Choiniere singled to left, Luca Martinelli reached on an error to load the bases.
Danny Laneres then worked a bases-loaded walk to force in Norman with the tying run, but Greatorex and his defense were able to stop the bleeding and escape the inning with the score still tied.
The big inning for Scituate Foster was the third, as the team plated four runs on two hits, two passed balls, an error, and a sacrifice fly to center. Anthony Martinelli led off with an infield hit between the catcher and pitcher, and after he ended up on third on two wild pitches, Greatorex reached first on an infield error and stole second.
With two runners in scoring position and one out, Liam Driscoll flied out to center, allowing Martinelli to tag up and score the go-ahead run. After Greatorex scored on a passed ball, Justin Petrin walked and ended up scoring on Luca Ray’s single up the middle. Ray eventually came home on a passed ball to make it a 5-1 game.
Lincoln sliced its deficit to 5-3 in the fourth, as Hugo Fiero and Norman scored on Luca Martinelli’s line single to right, but in the bottom of the inning, Scituate Foster upped its lead to 6-3 when Anthony Martinelli tripled to right and scored on an infield hit by Jase Boucher.
“We never took our eye off the ball,” said the Scituate Foster manager. “Our team hit great and everyone played great. These kids all played awesome.”
Greatorex had his work cut out for him in the fifth. With some errors, a perfectly executed bunt single by Eli Lambert, and a hit batsman, two runs came in.
After a flyout to right for the second out, Greatorex was relieved by Boucher, who gave up a walk before striking out the next batter, and Boucher ended up picking up a save by striking out the side in the sixth.
“Jase closed out all three games,” said the Scituate Foster manager, whose had team posted a 7-2 win over Cumberland in its tournament opener on July 24 and defeated Lincoln, 8-6, in their winners’ bracket final four nights later. “He struck out the side in our previous game, and he dropped the hammer on our opponents when we needed it.”
The manager highlighted Anthony Martinelli, his leadoff batter, who singled and tripled and scored twice in the title game, as well as pitched very well in the tournament’s first game. His son, Liam, also ended up with two runs batted in; Martinelli, Greatorex, and Ray reached base twice, and Greatorex also scored twice.
“This tournament was a great experience,” he said. “The entire Little League here in Woonsocket does a great job putting this together. It’s a welcoming environment – very professional. The fields are great, (Woonsocket) was a very gracious host, and I can’t say enough nice things about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.