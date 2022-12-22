Left, Scituate High sophomore tri-captain Giada Achille, #22, tries to get off a difficult layup with Portsmouth’s Ava Moore, #4, on her back during last Friday night’s game. The Patriots rolled to a 44-23 victory. Right, Scituate sophomore Ava Gregory, #3, goes one-on-one with Portsmouth’s Ava Hackley, #21, as she heads toward the hoop.
Scituate High’s senior tri-captain Faith Wolfenden, #20, puts in a layup despite being defended by Portsmouth High’s Maeve Tullson during last Friday night’s Division I game. The visiting Patriots rolled to a 44-23 victory.
SCITUATE – With a young roster and new head coach, the Scituate High girls’ basketball team is continuing to scrap away in the state’s top division.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, their D-I season got off to a rocky start last Friday night in their home opener against Portsmouth High. A week after rolling to a 65-52 victory over Coventry in its non-league opener, Scituate couldn’t get it going offensively and fell to the Patriots, 44-23.
The Spartans have just two seniors on the roster, Kailey St. Pierre and Faith Wolfenden, who along with sophomore Giada Achille, are the captains, and James Walters takes over the program this season.
Walters had spent a season on Bay View Academy’s coaching staff, as well as four on Coventry’s, and as for coming to Scituate, “I love the community here,” he added. “I love that we are so young, and they are hard workers.”
How young are the Spartans? “I have eight sophomores, four freshmen, and one junior,” Walters said. “When we play these all-senior teams, we’re going to have to take our bumps along the road, but we’re going to learn and get better. I tell the girls, ‘Just (get) one percent better everyday.’”
“Our underclassmen are really stepping up,” Walters added. “There is a lot of potential in this program for the next three, four, and five years.”
The Spartans got on the board first in last Friday night’s game on a pair of free throws by sophomore Sydney Pagnozzi. It was a defensive-laden game, but the Patriots were able to propel their offense and go on a 9-0 run that gave them the lead for good.
The Spartans fought back and cut their deficit to 9-6 by the end of the first quarter, but the Patriots eventually extended their lead to 24-10 at halftime and never looked back.
Playing in D-I “is tough, but the girls work hard every day,” Walters noted. “We’re young. They are going to take their challenges, and once we get knocked down, we have to stand back up. It’s a long season. This is only our second game and we’re going to get better every game.”
The Spartans were led offensively by freshman Gabriella Russillo, Pagnozzi, and Achille, “but we need to work on our offense,” Walters said. “I think our defense is fine. I need to do a better job of giving them the right stuff on offense.”
The Spartans, who faced La Salle Academy earlier this week and will host South Kingstown tonight at 7 p.m., have set three goals, as well as a dream for this season, noted Walters.
The three goals are to top last season’s 6-10 record, return to the D-I playoffs, and earn a spot in the open state tournament. The dream is to win the state championship.
So far, Walters said he has not had a full team on the court since tryouts began at the end of last month. Some players have been sick, but Walters said that once everyone is on the court together during practice, they will grow from there.
“I want to build a culture where we work hard, we support each other, and we’re a family,” he added. “We have ‘family’ on the back of our uniforms and that’s a lifestyle for us. We have pasta parties and we have each other’s backs. And that’s the way we play.”
