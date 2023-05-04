Scituate junior attack Ella Bailey, right, has possession of the ball behind the Tiverton goal and tries to make her way around Tiverton's Millie Gerlach during last week's Division IV game. Scituate posted an 18-9 win that improved its record to 5-2.
Scituate senior Julia Taylor, #3, is sandwiched between Tiverton’s Millie Gerlach, left, and Natalie Roderick as she rushes toward the goal. Taylor scored two goals in the Spartans’ 18-9 win over Tiverton.
SCITUATE – After posting its fourth straight winning season in Division III last year, the Scituate High girls’ lacrosse team is back to its winning ways, but in a new division created by the RIIL.
Thanks to its 18-9 victory over Tiverton last Wednesday at Manning Field, which saw the Spartans bounce back from a stressful first half by turning the match around in the second, Scituate entered this week with a 5-2 record in Division IV.
Four of the division’s eight teams are vying for first place, and Scituate was slated to visit one of those teams, North Smithfield, earlier this week. At the start of the week, Mount Saint Charles was in first with a 7-1 record, the Northmen were 5-1, and Classical was 4-2.
Last season, the Spartans posted a 7-6 record and reached the D-III quarterfinals for the third time in the last four years, but graduated their top scorer, Sophie Pedro, who produced 61 goals last year and ended her career with 140.
But this season, “we have several girls stepping up,” Scituate head coach Jenna Matisewski said. “We’re confident in every single girl that’s on the field.”
There are 33 players in the program, and Matisewski said they are predominantly juniors and seniors with more seasoned veterans, but flexible players.
“A lot of girls are playing in different areas and learning to play other positions,” she added. “They’ve stepped up in that sense and we’re really proud of them. They are very flexible, and it’s great we get to work together like that as a team.”
The senior captains are midfielder Mia Clancy, who “definitely dominates all areas of the field,” Matisewski said, and Sophia Capasso, a Second-Team All-Division selection last year, and Abby Breault, who are “in the back on the defense, holding us up strong there.”
Assistant coach Jena Remka also highlighted a few starters. On attack, senior Emily Vernon “has really shown a lot of progress this year. She’s been great and scoring a lot of goals.” Senior Julia Taylor and junior Ella Bailey have also stepped up as well, Remka added.
A young player who has done well is sophomore midfielder Sadie Robitaille, “who’s absolutely killing it and scoring a lot of goals as well,” said Remka. Robitaille is in her second year of lacrosse, but Matisewski said Robitaille has been doing very well on the field.
Scituate has a freshman in net in Lainey Nelson, “who has done really well for us,” Matisewski added. “It’s the first time she’s playing with some of these girls, and our defense has communicated really well with her.”
As for Scituate’s season, it’s been exciting – five of the first six games were decided by less than five goals. And in last week’s victory over the winless Tigers, the Spartans took a 4-0 lead before Tiverton came back, and by halftime, Scituate’s lead was 9-8.
“Tiverton gave us a run for our money,” Remka said. “It was kind of a battle in the first half, but during the halftime speech, we motivated the girls, told them what we expected, and fixed mistakes here and there, and they came out strong.”
Vernon led the Spartans by scoring seven goals; Clancy added five, and Taylor and Robitaille each had two. Also scoring goals were seniors Mia Piccolo and Isabella Rotondo.
The Spartans’ two losses were by a goal: Scituate suffered a 10-9 defeat at home to Lincoln in its third game of the season, and less than a week after they defeated Tiverton, the Spartans lost on the road to Mount, 12-11.
“We’ve had several close games,” Matisewski added. “It’s hard to beat the same team twice. I’d say that we definitely had good games against Mount Saint Charles and Lincoln, and we’re looking forward to playing them again.”
The Spartans are past the halfway point of their season where they will start to see teams for the second time. Tonight at 6 p.m., they will visit Lincoln, which entered this week with a 2-5-1 record.
“It’s been great,” Remka said about the first month of the season. “The girls have been working very hard and working well together with good communication. We’re all on the same page and we’re ready to win a championship.”
