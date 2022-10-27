SCITUATE – After kicking off its Division II season with victories in six of its first seven games, the Scituate High girls’ soccer team hit a tough stretch that saw the Spartans drop three straight games against the division’s top teams, including Coventry High last Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Manning Field.

Junior forward Caitlin Dowling’s goal off a pass from senior forward Corinne Ciummo 14:55 into the game sent the Oakers to a 1-0 victory over the Spartans that knocked the Spartans into fifth place in the standings and Coventry into fourth.

