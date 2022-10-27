Scituate High sophomore Indya Santos, center, controls the ball in Coventry’s zone while stuck between the Oakers’ Eve Richard, left, and Leila Moniz during last week’s Division II game at Manning Field. The Spartans suffered their third straight loss, 1-0, but came back last Saturday to net a 2-0 win over Mount Saint Charles.
Scituate senior Mia Clancy, right, locks arms with Coventry’s Leila Moniz as Clancy tries to keep the ball in front of her and away from Moniz during last week’s Division II matchup at Manning Field. The Knotty Oakers defeated the Spartans, 1-0.
SCITUATE – After kicking off its Division II season with victories in six of its first seven games, the Scituate High girls’ soccer team hit a tough stretch that saw the Spartans drop three straight games against the division’s top teams, including Coventry High last Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Manning Field.
Junior forward Caitlin Dowling’s goal off a pass from senior forward Corinne Ciummo 14:55 into the game sent the Oakers to a 1-0 victory over the Spartans that knocked the Spartans into fifth place in the standings and Coventry into fourth.
The Spartans were coming off back-to-back losses on the road to undefeated Moses Brown, 3-1, and Portsmouth, 2-0, but they came back last Saturday to net a 2-0 victory over Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket and improve their record to 8-4.
“We’ve run up against a tough part of the schedule, which we knew going in,” Scituate head coach Tim Brown said. “We played on Moses Brown’s Homecoming (game) and Portsmouth’s Senior Night, and (last Wednesday) was our Senior Night. We knew (the schedule) was going to get tougher.”
The loss to the Oakers was a tough one, especially since the Spartans “had the ball in the box a lot, but we just couldn’t find (the back of the net),” Brown added. “We just weren’t in the right place at the right time, so we’re working on that.”
The Spartans outshot the Oakers, 10-9, and saw senior Mia Clancy take three of them, including one on a free kick in the first half that was caught by Coventry keeper Leah Lapham. Sophomores Bryn Williams and Indya Santos also took some quality shots.
In the victory over the Mounties, junior Taya Bagley and Santos scored second-half goals and junior goalkeeper Amy Gladziszewski stopped four shots for the shutout.
Brown said he has invested a lot in his defense, which has allowed just 10 goals this season, posted six shutouts, and received some excellent play from Gladziszewski.
“Amy’s been great,” Brown said. “She’s really been a rock for us. Our defense has been terrific this year. I’ve put a lot of responsibility on our back defense, with most of the time playing with just three, and they’ve done such a phenomenal job.”
“Ali DiGregorio, Sydney Pagnozzi, Riley Benedict-Smith, Aria Kriticos, and Blake Liptrot have contributed back there and have been solid all season,” Brown added. “We have been very lucky.”
As for scoring, Brown said that they have been pretty balanced, with Santos leading the team with six goals and junior Simona Mancini, senior captain Rachael Pietrantozzi, and Bagley each scoring four. Williams also has six assists.
The Spartans, who were scheduled to visit Burrillville on Monday afternoon, will wrap up their regular season on Saturday at 11 a.m. against West Warwick at Manning Field.
The playoffs will then begin next week, “and we feel like we’re good enough to make a nice long run,” Brown added. “Results aside, I haven’t lost confidence in this group. We’re going to come back and finish strong.”
