SCITUATE – Playing four games in a five-day stretch is a lot to ask from any high school soccer team, and when three of those games are against some of the division’s best teams, that makes for a very daunting week.
That’s what the Scituate High girls’ team encountered last week when they not only took on the Division II’s team-to-beat, undefeated Chariho, but also two teams they could face again in next month’s playoffs, the Prout School and Toll Gate.
Nevertheless, the Spartans were able to pick up six points in the standings by coming back from a 3-1 loss to Chariho to pull out 2-1 victories on the road over Prout and Classical.
And they nearly came away with a third win in last Friday night’s game at Manning Field against Toll Gate, but the Titans, thanks to goals in the 41st and 58th minutes from junior striker Olivia Dutra and a huge game from their senior goalkeeper, Madison Clark, were able to net a 2-1 win.
“Two games is a week is enough,” first-year Scituate head coach Tim Brown said after Friday’s game, which ended in darkness. “Three games is pushing it, and four is obviously tough. And this was obviously a tough week, not just because we played four games, but because of the opponents we played. It was very good competition.”
But the Spartans returned to action on Monday afternoon and cruised to a 7-0 victory on the road over winless Woonsocket. That raised their record to 9-3-3 and moved them into sixth place in the D-II standings – just a point away from the three teams who are tied for third place, East Providence, Prout, and Middletown.
“I feel confident with where we are right now,” Brown said. “I feel really good. We’ve been very good defensively all year, and early in the year, we struggled to find the net, but now the offense is starting to click a little bit and we’re getting many more chances.”
Brown, who took over the program after longtime head coach Robert “Bubba” Parmenter retired after a 28-year career, has had a front-row seat to a truly exciting season that has seen the Spartans play in nine one-goal games and win seven of them.
The Spartans’ first four victories were 1-0 wins over Lincoln, Mount Saint Charles, Ponaganset, and West Warwick, and the victory over Prout, which was last Tuesday, Oct. 19, in Wakefield, was a thriller that saw freshman Bryn Williams and sophomore Taya Bagley supply the scoring and sophomore goalkeeper Amy Gladzeszewski turn away a season-high 11 shots.
“We snuck a 2-1 win at Prout, which was wonderful,” noted Brown. “And then we went to Classical (last Thursday), and every time I’ve gone there, it’s always a tough game, no matter what the records are, but we took a win out of there.”
Unfortunately for the Spartans, they seemed to run out of a bit of steam in the defeat to the Titans, who improved to 8-5-2. Scituate took a 1-0 lead in the first half when sophomore Alexandra DiGregorio scored off a corner kick from junior Mia Clancy, but Dutra answered back with her goals and Clark “made four or five great stops” the rest of the way, noted Brown.
“For a little while, we looked alright there, but Toll Gate played well,” he said. And with his team showing some signs of wear and tear, “I played 20 or 21 players tonight, and normally we’ll play 15,” he reported.
One player who exited the contest in the second half, but only because she dinged her right shoulder trying to stop Dutra’s first goal 26 seconds into the second half, was Gladzeszewski, who is quietly enjoying a superb season for the Spartans.
“She’s been amazing all year,” Brown said of his netminder, who has seven shutouts this season. “In my opinion, she is the best goalkeeper in this division. In our first five games of the season, we could have lost all five, but she played very well.”
Scituate’s defense has certainly been outstanding, not only because of their young goalie, but also because of the exceptional efforts of freshman sweeper Sydney Pagnozzi, senior outside backs Autumn Robitaille and Madison Morin, and junior standout Riley Benedict-Smith.
With the offense coming alive and the defense getting the job done, Brown hopes his team can make a deep run in the postseason, which begins next week, but not before the Spartans wrap up their regular-season with their showdown tonight at 6 p.m. in East Providence and tomorrow’s 3:45 p.m. makeup game at home against Cranston East.
All eyes will be on the matchup with E.P., “which will be a perfect setup for the playoffs,” added Brown.
