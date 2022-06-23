NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Scituate Post 19 Junior Division baseball team was unable to pick up a victory in the opening week of the R.I. American Legion season, as last Saturday afternoon, Scituate slipped to 0-3 by dropping both ends of a doubleheader to Smithfield-North Providence Post 29 by scores of 3-2 and 13-3.
The Smithfield-North Providence team, which won the state title last summer, has been rolling with three straight wins, while Scituate opened its season last Thursday night with a 5-4 loss to Riverside Post 10 at Pierce Field and then lost twice to Post 29 at North Providence’s new turf field.
While Scituate High junior-to-be Cam Fennier pitched an outstanding game in last Saturday’s opener, Scituate ran out of pitching in the second game, “and we had three or four pitchers not here today,” Scituate Post 19 manager Dave Hanson said. “The guys who threw for us in the second game are going to pitch for the high school next year, so this was some good experience for them.”
The first game was a battle, as Scituate jumped out to a 2-0 lead after 3 1/2 innings, but after Post 19 left the bases loaded in the top of the fourth, Smithfield/NP, which had just 10 players at its disposal for the doubleheader, tied the game in the bottom of the fourth and won it in the seventh on a dropped pop fly.
The second game was sloppy on both sides. Smithfield/NP managed to take a 5-0 lead after two innings of play, but Scituate scored all its runs in the bottom of the third, with Travis Howman delivering the big hit with a run-scoring double to right field.
Jack Pitre led off the inning with Post 19’s first hit, a single to right, and when Kayden Durand followed with a base hit to right field, the ball went past the right fielder, allowing Durand to take third and Pitre to cross the plate.
Howman then drove in Durand with his double, and after Ethan Battersby singled up the middle, Howman scored on a throwing error.
“Kayden Durand and Travis Howman have hit the ball real well for us,” Hanson noted. “A lot of these guys are using a wood bat for the first time. So far, I’m pleased with our three games, but this one was sloppy.”
Post 19 is currently carrying an 18-player roster that contains 13 players from Scituate and five from North Smithfield. The goal for the program is to just try to get better each game and give their players some valuable experience to help better them for next spring’s high school season.
“It’s a good league and we’re out here to get better,” added Hanson, whose team was scheduled to visit Upper Deck Post 14 on Tuesday night at Tucker Field. On Friday at 5:30 p.m., Scituate will host Upper Deck in its home opener at Manning Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.