SCITUATE – The Scituate Recreation Department's youth summer basketball league, which is open to players who reside in Scituate, Foster, and Glocester and will be entering grades 2-8 this fall, is continuing to hold online registrations for the upcoming season.
The league will run from June 27 to August 26 and play its games, which will start at 6 p.m., on outdoor courts in Scituate. Players who will be entering grades 6-8 will play on Mondays, and those entering grades 2-5 will take the court on Fridays.
The fee is $65 per player, and the final day to register is Sunday, May 15. Players can visit www.sybballri.com to sign up or for more information.
