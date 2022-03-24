SCITUATE – She still has one final outdoor track and field season to complete at La Salle Academy, but once her outstanding high school career comes to an close, Scituate native Lily Borin will take her talents to Boston.
Borin officially declared her collegiate plans by signing a National Letter of Intent to run cross country and track at Boston University in the fall, “and when I talked to their coach, I knew immediately,” Borin said about her decision. “They have a great program that is super devoted to the athletes. I love B.U., the campus, and the academics.”
Gabe Sanders is the director of track and field and cross country at B.U., whereas Jordan Carpenter is the associate head coach for cross country and an assistant coach on the track and field team.
Primarily a middle distance runner, Borin said that her connection with her new coach at B.U. would be the best opportunity for her. She had looked at a handful of different universities, and her other four top choices were William & Mary, George Washington, Merrimack, and Brown.
Borin said she enjoys the city of Boston and knows that being up there will open up a lot of opportunities academically. She plans to major in psychology because she is interested in sports psychology.
Since Boston is relatively close to Rhode Island, when she could finally visit the campus, she said she didn’t need to plan an official visit and stay over because B.U. was just a train ride away. She couldn’t visit her junior year because of COVID, but as things opened up over the summer, she was able to go.
She credits her mother for getting into running, as she is a runner. Borin said she did road races in elementary school, but really started taking running a lot more seriously in the sixth grade.
“I joined the Sentinel Striders, and that connected me with a group of runners all around the state,” she added. “It was a different connection than any other sport I’ve done.”
As a 7th-grader at Scituate Middle School, she placed third at the RIPCOA state championship meet, and the following year, she won the middle school title. Borin’s final year at SMS also saw her compete at the RIPCOA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Narragansett High as an independent runner, win the 1,500-meter state title, and place second in the 800.
As for choosing a high school, Borin’s older sister had attended La Salle, and that gave her a look into the private school and how the cross country and track and field teams were doing. Since Scituate High did not have a track team at that point, Borin decided on La Salle.
Four years later, Borin finds herself nearing the end of her high school career with the start of the outdoor season, and she said she is going to look for more PRs. During the outdoor track and field season, she competes in the 400, 800 and 1,500 meters. As a freshman and a junior, she finished sixth in the 1,500 at the state meet at Brown University.
“I love the 800 personally,” she said, adding that her favorite indoor race is the 600.
During the indoor season, she competes in the 400, 600, 800, 1,000, and 1,500. She has only competed in the indoor season for two years; before her junior year, she played on the girls’ basketball team. She said playing basketball tended to set her back for the outdoor season, so she switched to indoor track as a junior.
“It really put me in a good place for the outdoor season,” said Borin, who took third in the 1,000 in her first state indoor meet as a junior.
This past indoor season, she helped La Salle win its 16th straight state championship by helping the Rams kick off the meet by winning the 4x800 relay in a time of 9:52.86 and then placing third in the 600 in 1:40.53 and seventh in the 1,000 in 3:14.07.
During the relays at the New England Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass., Borin said her split during the 4x800 was 2:19 – her best time. She said in the indoor 800, her personal record is 2:21, but she hopes this outdoor season, she can get under 2:20.
As for cross country, Borin is a three-time Second-Team All-State runner, thanks to her excellence at the state meet on Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course. Borin took ninth place as a sophomore in a time of 19:34.05, 10th as a junior in 19:23.44, and 11th in last fall’s race in 19:37.03.
“I’d definitely say that running will remain a huge part of my life,” she said, and when asked if she would ever consider running a marathon, she laughed and said maybe when she is older.
