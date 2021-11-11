SCITUATE – The Scituate High girls’ volleyball team is heading back to the semifinals of the RIIL playoffs, but doing so in a higher division.
After losing two of the first three sets and quickly falling behind by a 5-2 score in the fourth set of their Division III quarterfinal-round match against Tolman High on Monday night, the Spartans rolled up their sleeves and put together a remarkable comeback in front of their home fans that saw them not only steamroll the Tigers in that set, 25-11, but also take a thrilling 15-10 victory in the fifth set that cemented a 3-2 triumph.
The Spartans, who earned the third seed in the D-III playoffs, improved to 13-6 with their victory and will hit the road today to take on the second seed, Westerly, in an unusual noon matchup at the Bulldogs’ gym. The Bulldogs, who topped the Spartans twice during the regular season by scores of 3-0 and 3-1, earned a quarterfinal-round bye and will enter today’s contest with a 15-3 record, but 11 days away from action.
Scituate, which was a semifinalist in last spring’s inaugural D-IV playoffs before making the move back to D-III, will hope its third time facing Westerly will be the charm, much like the 6th-seeded Tigers (8-11) felt when they took the Spartans’ court on Monday night.
The Tigers had dropped both its matches to Scituate during the regular season by 3-0 and 3-1 scores, but gave the Spartans a run for their money in grabbing the first and third sets by 25-23 scores and getting off to their strong start in the fourth set.
“I think we were nervous,” said second-year Scituate head coach Luis Carvalho, who saw his team claim the second set, 25-20. “In the first game, we had nine errors, between serves and hitting, and (Tolman) didn’t do anything to get nine points. I don’t mind it when a team earns their points. You’re going to have some mistakes, but you can’t have that many mistakes.”
“But we played very well after that,” he added. “Our setter, (junior) Grace (Luchka), did a nice job distributing the ball, (senior) Emma LaPlante kept us in the game, and tonight was the first time that (junior hitter) Faith (Wolfenden) was able to play. She had surgery in the spring and was cleared to play seven days ago, and having her back is going to help us.”
After back-to-back aces by senior outside hitter Madison Geisser capped the Spartans’ strong performance in the fourth set, which saw them score 23 of the final 29 points, Scituate went to work in the fifth set and grabbed a 7-3 lead behind two more aces from Geisser and three kills by LaPlante.
The Tigers trimmed the Spartans’ lead to 8-6, but Scituate answered back with the next four points, thanks to kills by senior outside hitter Sophie Pedro and Wolfenden. An ace by junior Rhiannon Walsh soon gave the Spartans a 14-7 lead, and after Tolman responded with the next three points, Geisser ended the match by belting a kill into the back row.
Also playing very well for the Spartans were junior libero Kailey St. Pierre, senior middle blocker Emma Larsh, and junior hitter Karissa Cotoia.
