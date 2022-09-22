Scituate High senior Karissa Cotoia, #15, shown getting ready to tap the ball over the net during last week’s match against Woonsocket High, had five kills, two aces, and eight digs to help the Spartans net a 3-1 win that was their third of the season. The Spartans will host Bay View Academy tonight at 6:30 p.m.
SCITUATE – The Scituate High girls’ volleyball team continued its defense of its Division III championship last Wednesday, Oct. 14, by defeating Woonsocket inside the Spartans’ gym, 3-1, and while Scituate improved to 3-0 with the victory, the strong start is “just gravy” to the team’s legendary head coach.
“I’m the type of coach that I work up until the end,” third-year Scituate head coach Luis Carvalho said. “Luckily, we have three wins, but if we were 0-3 and just improving for the end of the season, that’s where I want them to peak. This is just gravy right now.”
After winning the program’s first championship in 50 years last season, the Spartans graduated four seniors. They’ve been utilizing some younger talent this year, as Carvalho said he’s had up to three sophomores on the floor at the same time.
“That speaks well for the future,” he said. “I love these young players. They really listen and follow my instructions.”
The Spartans kicked off their season on Sept. 9 with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-10) victory over Central, and three nights later, they posted a 3-1 win (25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21) over Tolman.
In their match against the Novans, the Spartans took the first two sets handily by scores of 25-8 and 25-11, but had their hands full after that. Woonsocket jumped out to a 15-2 advantage in the third set and ended up with a 25-13 win, but Scituate eventually closed out the match in the fourth set, 25-23.
“(Woonsocket) came back and they played like I never saw them play in the first two games,” Carvalho said. “But I told the girls that I wanted to see them under pressure, because down the line, that’s what it’s going to be like.”
In the fourth set, the Novans held a 22-16 lead, but after the Spartans earned their 17th point, senior setter Mia Lucci went to the service line and helped Scituate score the next seven points and put the match away.
“Not only did she put the ball over, but those were excellent serves,” Carvalho said of Lucci, who also had nine assists. “She did a nice job.”
Four more seniors who stood out for Scituate were Karissa Cotoia, who contributed five kills, two aces, and eight digs, Kailey St. Pierre, who added 10 digs, Faith Wolfenden, who had four kills, and setter Grace Luchka, who handed out six assists.
The Spartans have two liberos in St. Pierre and junior Daisey Brooks, as well as a talented sophomore in Isabella Schiavone.
“Isabella, with her blocking, intimidates the hitters on the other side,” Carvalho said. “Then you have Faith, who does it all and is a tremendous player and athlete. And Karissa, in the back court, has been keeping us in the game with her passing and digging.”
The Spartans, who played Toll Gate on Tuesday, will host Bay View Academy tonight at 6:30 p.m. Carvalho said the teams to watch include Bay View, Narragansett, and Central Falls, which won the regular-season title with a 16-2 record, but lost to Scituate in the finals.
The Warriors and the Spartans will face each other next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Scituate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.