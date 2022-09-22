Karissa Cotoia
Buy Now

Scituate High senior Karissa Cotoia, #15, shown getting ready to tap the ball over the net during last week’s match against Woonsocket High, had five kills, two aces, and eight digs to help the Spartans net a 3-1 win that was their third of the season. The Spartans will host Bay View Academy tonight at 6:30 p.m.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

SCITUATE – The Scituate High girls’ volleyball team continued its defense of its Division III championship last Wednesday, Oct. 14, by defeating Woonsocket inside the Spartans’ gym, 3-1, and while Scituate improved to 3-0 with the victory, the strong start is “just gravy” to the team’s legendary head coach.

“I’m the type of coach that I work up until the end,” third-year Scituate head coach Luis Carvalho said. “Luckily, we have three wins, but if we were 0-3 and just improving for the end of the season, that’s where I want them to peak. This is just gravy right now.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.