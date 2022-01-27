SCITUATE – The Scituate High wrestling team accomplished something this season that no other varsity squad in RIIL history has come close to doing – and the Spartans did it in three of their first four meets on their Division II schedule.
While several squads throughout the state have featured a girl or two in their starting lineups, the Spartans have marched out (count ’em) five on three occasions, and in the meet that they were unable to match that number, Scituate’s season-opening 42-36 win over South Kingstown on Dec. 16, they still wrestled four.
Of the 22 wrestlers on the third-year Spartans’ roster, seven are girls, and that’s outstanding news to head coach Daniel Casey.
“Girls’ wrestling in growing in this state,” he said last Thursday night after Scituate suffered a 66-18 loss to one of the D-II’s top teams, Central. “It’s a co-ed sport, and there are more and more girls getting involved, which is good to see. And we only have two seniors, and one of them is Anastasia You, so we hope we get more next year.”
When the Spartans took the mat for their meet against the Knights, who were two nights removed from a big win over previously-undefeated Lincoln, they marched out girls in the first four weight classes: sophomore Daisey Hawkins (106 pounds), You (113), and sophomores Alexandra DiGregorio (120) and Daisy Brooks (126).
And in the final match of the night, sophomore Maura Pendergast also took part in the 220-pound match, but unfortunately for all five, they were pinned by the Knights.
“You can’t worry about who you’re wrestling,” added Casey. “It’s great having them go out there and wrestle, and the only way you can get better is by going out there everyday.”
When the Spartans began their program two winters ago, one of the top names on their roster was junior 106-pounder Logan Farnsworth, who boasts an impressive amateur resume in the sport that includes the All-American honors she received at the USA Wrestling National Championships in Fargo, N.D.
Farnsworth, who graduated last year and is currently at King University in Bristol, Tenn., wrestling for the Division II Tornadoes, also competed in the last two state championship meets at 106 pounds and recorded a 1-2 mark each time. In last June’s meet, she pinned her first opponent in 74 seconds, only to lose her next two matches.
While Farnsworth was taking on the state’s best wrestlers in her weight class, Brooks, Hawkins, and You were also competing in the RIIL’s freshman/junior varsity meet that was held in conjunction with the state meet. Hawkins won the 102-pound title by pinning all three of her opponents – the last two in the opening round – and You also delivered in pin in that same weight class.
Brooks, who was a defensive specialist on the Spartans’ volleyball team that seized the Division III championship last fall, has played sports all her life, including soccer and basketball. But she never took part in wrestling until last spring, when she found herself with an open two-month season and no teams to play for.
“It was either softball or wrestling,” she said. “And I’m glad I picked wrestling because you get addicted to it. You want to get better all the time. I think it’s a really good sport to grow in. You can start at the bottom and end up at the top.”
When Brooks joined the team, “I was welcomed by two or three girls who were already on the team,” she recalled. “And this year, I wanted some of my friends to join because it’s such a good team. You always feel welcomed and you’re always challenged to be better, and it’s really cool how many girls we have.”
It’s also really cool to see more girls out for the sport this winter, and Brooks knows there’s a camaraderie among the girls in the RIIL who wrestle for their respective teams, “especially at tournaments, because you’re kind of hanging around, waiting for your match,” she said. “When you see another girl, everyone’s curious, and you definitely want to talk to them.”
Brooks, Hawkins, and You improved by leaps and bounds over the course of last season, and while they are still getting better and better, “they have all had at least one win this year,” said Casey. “And this really is a great team when everyone’s together. The girls wrestle the boys in the practice room and they wrestle great together.”
In their four meets, the Spartans have seen their girls total nine victories, and while most of them have been via forfeits in the lighter weight classes, the highlight of those wins came from Hawkins in Scituate’s 42-39 loss to Toll Gate on Dec. 19. Wrestling at 113, she pinned her male opponent in 54 seconds.
By the way, how does it feel to defeat a boy?
“It’s huge,” Brooks said. “I love it. It’s such a good feeling, and it seems like it happens all the time in the lighter weights. It’s crazy.”
