SCITUATE – The deadline to sign up online for the Scituate Youth Soccer Association’s fall recreational season is Friday, July 8, and boys and girls who live in Scituate, Foster, or out of town are invited to play.
The fee is $120 per player, who must be born between Jan. 1, 2007 and Dec. 31, 2018, and includes a T-shirt, socks, and for the U6 players, a ball. After next Thursday, the fee will increase to $140 per player.
The league will kick off its 46th season on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Tasca Field. All registered players and their families should attend. Teams will gather to meet coaches, hand out uniforms, and have their first practice/game.
There will also be professional training for players in the U6 to U13 age divisions every Wednesday for six weeks.
The league will play until Saturday, Oct. 29. Visit www.scituatesoccer.net to register or serve as a coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.