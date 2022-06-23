PHILADELPHIA – Scituate’s Lily Borin, who recently graduated from La Salle Academy and will continue her academic and running career this fall at Boston University, earned All-American honors in the final meet of her high school career at last weekend’s New Balance National Championships at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field.
Borin, who was also a three-time Second-Team All-State cross country runner for the Rams, helped the La Salle girls’ 1,600-meter sprint medley relay team take third place in its Championship Division event in a time of 4:07.94.
Three Smithfield High athletes also took part in the prestigious meet, and one of them was featured in the Championship Division girls’ hammer, as junior Lily Ford took 16th place with a throw of 128 feet, eight inches.
In the Rising Stars competition, Smithfield High junior Elijah Saddlemire took 17th place in the boys’ 800 in a time of 1:57.07 that was just 0.98 of a second behind the sixth-place finisher, and Borin also raced in the girls’ 800 meters and placed 22nd in 2:18.20. In the girls’ hammer, Smithfield High sophomore Taryn Reed finished 21st with a 117-foot throw.
The freshman races saw another Smithfield runner, La Salle freshman Grady McGinnis, finish 22nd in the boys’ 800 in 2:07.78.
