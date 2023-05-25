SCITUATE – Scituate High junior wrestler Gabriel Bouyssou will have a lot of things on his plate over these next six months before he steps onto the mat for his final season with the Spartans.
One of them won’t be stressing out which college he will attend next year.
The three-time state and two-time New England champion, who is regarded as the state’s best pound-for-pound high school wrestler, recently decided that he will continue his athletic and academic career in the Ivy Leagues at Cornell University.
“There are so many great things that Cornell has to offer,” Bouyssou reported. “Cornell has many benefits and opportunities in both top-notch athletics and education that most Division I colleges can’t compare to. With that being said, I’m looking to become the best version of myself in all parts of my life, not just on the mat, and Cornell has presented me with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do so.”
Bouyssou also pointed out “the amazing team atmosphere and training” at Cornell as a big factor in his decision, and “among the visits and training camps I’ve experienced, I’ve been welcomed with open arms by all members of the team,” he said. “Everyone has a champion mindset, which is my ideal environment to achieve my goals and unlock my full potential. Over time, I fell in love with the idea of representing Big Red, and I can’t wait to make these dreams become reality.”
An honor roll student who trains at his family’s business, Mayo Quanchi Judo & Wrestling in Coventry, Bouyssou is ranked 35th among the nation’s top recruits in the Class of ’24.
In his last marquee tournament late last month, he became the first high school wrestler from this state to ever place at the prestigious U.S. Open at the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa in Las Vegas, Nev. Bouyssou competed in one of the toughest categories, the U17 65-kilogram weight class, and earned bronze medals in both the Greco Roman and freestyle competitions.
Earlier this spring, Bouyssou also captured the national championship in the 138-pound weight class at the NHSCA (National High School Coaches Association) Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, and in that tournament, he went 7-0 with three pins and a convincing 21-6 victory in the finals.
In addition to his state, regional, and national titles, Bouyssou also became the first Rhode Islander to capture a Greco-Roman national championship last July when he wrestled at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior & 16U Nationals at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D. Regarded as the nation’s most prestigious wrestling event, Bouyssou captured the 138-pound title by winning all six of his matches and shutting out the first four wrestlers he faced.
Bouyssou, who is a four-time Fargo All-American and a three-time NHSCA All-American, also became the first R.I. high school wrestler to earn a spot on the Pan American team, and he will represent the United States at next month’s Pan American Championships in Mexico City.
Two more wrestlers from northern Rhode Island who will take their talents to the Ivy Leagues once they graduate next spring are Cumberland resident and Bishop Hendricken High junior 182-pounder Spencer Fine and Ponaganset High junior 160-pounder Andrew Reall. Both are two-time state champions, and at last winter’s New England Championships, Fine took second place in his weight class and Reall placed third.
Fine, who is also a two-time NHSCA All-American, will attend Colombia University and join his brother, sophomore Nick Fine, on the squad. Reall will head to nearby Brown University, which had two former PHS wrestlers on last season’s roster, senior Sam Lynch and freshman Michael Joyce.
