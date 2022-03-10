PROVIDENCE – Sophomore Gabe Bouyssou made Scituate High history last Saturday afternoon as he became the first New England wrestling champion in the school’s history by taking his 138-pound weight class, while Ponaganset High junior Jacob Joyce added to the Chieftains’ wrestling lore, as well as his family’s, with a New England title at 120 pounds.
“It feels amazing,” Bouyssou said about becoming Scituate’s first New England wrestling champion. “I’ve done a lot to get here and I put a lot of work in, and it feels good.”
Held last Friday and Saturday at the Providence Career and Technical Academy, the New England Championships also saw the Chieftains place third in the team standings with 77 points, trailing St. John’s Prep of Danvers, Mass., which produced 95 points, and Xavier High of Middletown, Conn., which scored 82.
Bouyssou handily won his first match last Friday by defeating Boston’s Malcolm Chrispin, 20-3, and then began to prepare for the rest of the matches he would face the next day.
“I was sick during the week, so I actually wasn’t feeling too good coming into the tournament,” Bouyssou admitted. “I had strep throat, so it was pretty rough coming into it. But I did all the things I had to do to get myself feel healthy, (such as) hydrating.”
Despite being nervous on Saturday during the final rounds, Bouyssou said he “kept his head in the game” and did what he needed to do to become a regional champion.
He started Saturday with a 17-2 quarterfinal-round win over Jaeckez Mendez of East Hartford, Conn., but the biggest match of the meet for Bouyssou came in the semifinal round against Kai O’Dell of Danbury, Conn., which he topped by a 12-4 score.
“I came back and beat the kid in the semifinals that beat me last year,” he said. “He’s a really good opponent. And the other kid I had was undefeated. He’s an amazing opponent too, so I just kept my head in the game. I knew I could do it and pull it off.”
In his championship match against Ty Stewart of Tyngsborough, Mass., Bouyssou posted a 14-5 victory.
“I just want to thank Mayo Quanchi, my dad, my supporters, my family, and just everybody that’s been there for me,” he said. “I appreciate them all.”
After winning its first New England championship in school history, Ponaganset came close to taking another regional team title. The Chieftains sent six wrestlers to last weekend’s meet and saw four of them step onto the awards podium for placing in the top six of their weight classes.
Joyce, who has committed to Stanford University, highlighted his team’s superb weekend with his championship. He also posted a 4-0 record, which included two pins.
“It was great,” Joyce said about winning his championship. “The amount of work I’ve put in this season, all coming down to this moment, and it was great that it paid off. There’s just so much extra work that went into it. So many late nights and early mornings. It’s just a great feeling to have gotten it done.”
Joyce’s father, Mike, is Ponaganset’s head coach, while his older brother Michael, was a part of the team during their first New England championship run. Jacob is the second son of three “who is a beast,” said Jacob.
“We were very excited to get our first New England championship,” he continued. “My brother wrestled in a tough weight class and I think took second two years ago, so it was nice to bring one home, and hopefully we’ll have some more with my younger brother.”
Joyce said that he was nervous coming into the tournament, but all his preparation helped calm the nerves. In his preliminary-round match last Friday night, he delivered a quick 35-second pin of Julian Henderson of Rockport, Maine.
He said that the brackets came out early the next day and he was able to prepare mentally and physically for his next quarterfinal-round match.
“This morning, I knew I was going to have (Matthew) Botello (of Hingham, Mass.) first,” he said. “And that was going to be my hardest match, so we did a lot of prep, figured out what I needed to do to win, and stuck to the game plan. And everything else after that worked out.”
Joyce defeated Botello, 5-3, and in the semifinals, he went on to beat Ethan Titus of Canton, Conn., 9-2. In the finals, Joyce claimed his championship by pinning Xavier’s Jackson Heslin 39 seconds in the final round.
Joyce was happy with his championship, but he was also focused on his team and hopes to be back in this spot next year.
“We had some tough things (at the state tournament) that didn’t work out,” he said about his team, which finished second at that meet to Coventry. “We were contenders for the New England title but next year we’re taking it home.”
Posting a 4-2 record and finishing fourth in the 138-pound class was junior Jason Hood. His brother, senior Justin Hood, took fifth place in the 152-pound class, and sophomore Andrew Reall was the sixth-place finisher in the 145-pound class.
Also faring well in the meet, but falling short of a top-six finish, were freshman Jared Hood, who pinned two opponents in the 106-pound class, and junior Nick Baccala, who competed in the 160-pound class.
