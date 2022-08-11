Bouyssou with banner and plaque
SCITUATE – Scituate High junior-to-be Gabriel Bouyssou, who is a two-time state champion for the Spartans’ wrestling team, became the first Rhode Islander to capture a Greco-Roman national championship at the U.S. Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Junior & 16U Nationals that took place during the week of July 15-22 at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D.

Bouyssou, who wrestled in the 138-pound weight class, posted a 6-0 record that included a 12-5 win in the finals over Alex Braun of Woodbury, Minn., and a 12-6 victory in the semifinals over Tucker Stangel of Osage, Iowa. He also won his first four matches by scores of 4-0, 8-0, 9-0, and 8-0.

