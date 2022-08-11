SCITUATE – Scituate High junior-to-be Gabriel Bouyssou, who is a two-time state champion for the Spartans’ wrestling team, became the first Rhode Islander to capture a Greco-Roman national championship at the U.S. Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Junior & 16U Nationals that took place during the week of July 15-22 at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D.
Bouyssou, who wrestled in the 138-pound weight class, posted a 6-0 record that included a 12-5 win in the finals over Alex Braun of Woodbury, Minn., and a 12-6 victory in the semifinals over Tucker Stangel of Osage, Iowa. He also won his first four matches by scores of 4-0, 8-0, 9-0, and 8-0.
“This is a surreal and amazing feeling,” Bouyssou said in a press release. “I am so thankful for this incredible opportunity and to be able to achieve this at my age. My father and assistant coach, Serge Bouyssou, has been one of my biggest supporters. He has instilled in me to always work hard for what you want.”
This tournament, which is regarded as the most prestigious wrestling event of the year, attracted nearly 6,700 wrestlers from across the nation, and in addition to taking his national championship, Bouyssou also placed third in the Freestyle tournament that was held earlier that week.
Bouyssou won his first three matches by scores of 10-0, 9-6, and 12-2 before losing in the quarterfinals. However, he came back to rule the consolation bracket and win four straight matches by scores of 10-0, 10-0, 13-0, and in the third-place match against Logan Paradice of Moultrie, Ga., 12-0.
Bouyssou, who began pursuing wrestling and judo at a young age and competing before he entered Scituate Middle School, will enter his junior year as a four-time All American in wrestling.
“There are plenty of scholastic opportunities when it comes to wrestling that I would love to see more kids in Rhode Island take advantage of,” Bouyssou’s father, Serge, said. “Wrestling will teach you respect, discipline, and most importantly, humility. This is an extremely difficult sport, but it is also incredibly rewarding.”
