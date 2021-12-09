PROVIDENCE – Scituate resident Serena Forte, who was a freshman forward on this year’s Rhode Island College women’s soccer team, recently earned Third-Team All-Little East Conference honors for her outstanding season with the three-win Anchorwomen.
Forte, who graduated from Scituate High in 2000, played in 17 games for the Anchorwomen, starting 15 of them, and she led RIC in goals (seven), assists (two), and points (16).
Forte was a two-time All-Division selection with the Spartans, and as a freshman, she helped Scituate win the Division II crown.
