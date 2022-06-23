SCITUATE – “Tennis in the Parks”, which is a USTA New England tennis program for children in grades 1-8 who are beginning or first-time players, will take place from Monday, July 11, to Monday, Aug. 15, at the North Scituate Elementary School courts on Institute Lane.
Led by an approved USTA Net Generation tennis coach, the program will focus on developing the skills to serve, rally, and play. Once skills are built, players will take part in fun matches.
The program uses modified tennis balls, age-appropriate rackets, and court sizes. Players in their first session will receive a new tennis racket and a program t-shirt.
The fee is $65 per player. Email Erin at the Scituate Parks & Recreation office at mooneyerin@hotmail.com to sign up or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.