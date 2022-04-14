HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Former Scituate High All-State pitcher Haley Venturini continued her fabulous start to her collegiate career on the Hofstra University softball team by capturing the Colonial Athletic Association’s Co-Pitcher of the Week and Rookie of the Week and GoHofstra.com Student-Athlete of the Week honors on separate occasions last month.
Venturini, who graduated from high school last spring after guiding the Spartans to the Division II championship and capturing her second R.I. Gatorade Player of the Year award, entered Wednesday night’s game at home against Fordham University with a 5-5 record and a 2.96 ERA.
In 15 appearances, including 10 starts, Venturini struck out 61 batters and allowed 56 hits, 24 earned runs, and 24 walks in 56 2/3 innings of work. She also pitched four complete games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.