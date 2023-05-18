Ponaganset High starting pitcher Wyatt Demarco, shown delivering a pitch last Friday against Woonsocket, helped his team post a 3-1 victory by tossing a five-hitter, walking just two batters along the way.
Ponaganset High starting pitcher Wyatt Demarco, shown delivering a pitch last Friday against Woonsocket, helped his team post a 3-1 victory by tossing a five-hitter, walking just two batters along the way.
Ponaganset's number five hitter, Donald Scorpio, watches a pitch sail past him before delivering a clutch two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning that gave his team a 2-1 lead over Woonsocket.
GLOCESTER – Donald Scorpio delivered one of the biggest hits of the Ponaganset High baseball team’s season last Friday afternoon in a big Division II-A matchup with Woonsocket.
Scorpio’s two-out, two-run single to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning was the difference in the game. That base hit erased a 1-0 deficit and lifted the Chieftains to a 3-1 victory that inched them closer to a berth in the upcoming playoffs.
That win, which came after back-to-back losses to Westerly earlier last week, raised the Chieftains’ mark to 9-5, and entering this week’s action, their record put them in second place in their four-team subdivision behind East Providence, which was 11-4. Westerly was 8-7, but holds the head-to-head tiebreaker with Ponaganset, and Woonsocket was 7-7.
The top three teams in the subdivision will advance to the playoffs. The Chieftains kicked off this week with games on the road against Tiverton and Woonsocket, and they will finish their regular season with a home-and-away series against East Providence, which begins today at 4:30 p.m. on the Townies’ new turf field and concludes next Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Ponaganset.
“Westerly just beat us twice,” Ponaganset head coach Anthony Parrillo said last Friday. “What is going to be unfortunate is one of us four isn’t going to make the playoffs with likely a winning record, and there are going to be some teams that make it with like three or four wins. It’s unfortunate, but that’s how it’s laid out this year and there’s nothing we can do about it.”
The Chieftains rolled out to a 5-0 start this season, but went on to lose their next three games. A three-game win streak soon followed, but it was interrupted by their back-to-back losses to Westerly. Eight of their last 10 games had been decided by one or two runs.
“Honestly, I’ve felt like every game has been competitive in D-II,” Parrillo said. “Of our five losses, the worst loss was by three runs. It’s very, very competitive, and I think anybody can beat anybody.”
Last Friday’s contest was certainly competitive, and it featured an excellent pitchers’ duel between Woonsocket senior ace Jaden Violette and Ponaganset senior Wyatt Demarco. All the runs for both teams came in the fifth inning.
“Jaden is phenomenal and is one of the top pitchers in the state as far as Division II is concerned,” Parrillo added. “The fact that we got away with one with him pitching is big for us. And our guy threw strikes and that’s what we want him to do. He kept us in the game and he did a nice job.”
After four innings, Violette had allowed just five runners on three hits, a walk and an error. He also struck out six batters in a row. But he ran into trouble in the fifth and he could not finish the inning.
With one out, Spencer DiGiulio walked and Dylan Mourao reached base on a fielder’s choice grounder, and after Violette rebounded with a strikeout, he walked Austin Amaral, who had already struck out twice, to load the bases.
On an 0-1 count, Scorpio, who also had already struck out twice, hit a sharp ground single past the second baseman and into right field to score both DiGiulio and Amaral. Two more walks by Violette forced in another run, and he was relieved by Patrick Munger, who finished out the game.
“Scorpio got the big hit when we needed it,” Parrillo said. “Hits are hard to come by with (Violette) on the mound, so he just happened to get that hit at the right moment.”
Demarco ended up pitching a complete game and allowed just five hits and two walks.
