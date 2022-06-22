NORTH PROVIDENCE – Regular-season champion Senator Ciccone and D. Palmieri’s Bakery took the field late Monday night for the opening game of their best-of-three championship series in the North Providence Little League’s Major Division at Romano Field.
Senator Ciccone, which entered this week with an 18-1 record and is looking to capture its third title in the last five years and seventh championship since 2009, and D. Palmieri’s, which was 9-9, will be in action tonight at 7 p.m. when the series resumes at Romano Field. If a third and deciding game is needed, it will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Ciccone suffered its first loss of the season earlier last week in the opener of its best-of-three semifinal-round series with Councilman Amoriggi. Thanks to Tyler Linehan, who not only picked up the win on the mound, striking out nine batters in four innings of work, but also collected three hits and as many runs batted in, Amoriggi topped Ciccone, 6-4.
But Ciccone came back to defeat Amoriggi in the second game, 15-5, and in the winner-take-all showdown, the regular-season champions were able to pull out a 2-1 win.
D. Palmieri’s, meanwhile, swept its semifinal-round series with Mayor Lombardi by scores of 15-5 and 5-4.
