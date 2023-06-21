NORTH PROVIDENCE – Defending champion Senator Ciccone and Barone Orthodontics will clash for the North Providence Little League’s Major Division championship in the third and deciding game of their best-of-three series tonight at 7 p.m. at Romano Field.
It’s been an entertaining series between the two rivals, who are battling each other in the finals for the third time in the last four seasons, and the second game of their series on Monday night was truly an exciting one.
Facing a quick exit from the series, Barone battled back from a 6-3 after five innings to not only tie the score with three runs in the top of the sixth, but also produce the go-ahead run in the seventh and come away with a 7-6 victory that forced tonight’s winner-take-all matchup.
Barone, which is 14-5 and the second seed in the playoffs, forced extra innings in the sixth by scoring its three runs on one hit, two walks and three hit batsmen.
After a hit and two walks loaded the bases with one out. David Kraft and Stephen Annaldo were both plunked by pitches to make it a 6-5 game, and after the next batter struck out, Anthony Iavarone was hit by a pitch to force in the tying run.
In the top of the seventh, Ryan Puhacz doubled with two outs and scored the eventual game-winning run on Sonny Pignatelli’s base hit.
Pignatelli had a big night for Barone, as he not only picked up the win on the mound by pitching the final two innings, but also led the way at the plate with three hits on the night. Puhacz added two hits and scored three runs, Michael Coro also had multiple hits, and Eli Rodriguez also scored twice.
For Ciccone, which is 11-10 and the fourth seed in the playoffs, Dante DeCesare collected three hits, two runs batted in, and two runs scored, and he also pitched four strong innings of relief.
In the series opener last Thursday night, Ciccone handily defeated Barone, 13-3, for its fifth win in its last six games. It was only the third time this season that Ciccone had topped an opponent by 10 runs.
Down by a 2-1 score, Ciccone scored a pair of runs with two outs in the top of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. Ciccone then pulled away from Barone in the sixth by sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring 10 times.
DeCesare’s three RBIs and two runs scored and Chris Verardo’s three hits led the way for the winners. Noah Lugo also added two hits, and Mark Picerno Jr., Gian Ianucci, and Saul Rivera each scored twice.
Lugo also picked up the win in relief by pitching the final 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight batters and only allowing a hit and two runs.
This is the fourth straight season that Ciccone has reached the finals, as well as its 12th time since 2009. If the defending champions win tonight’s game, they will claim their eighth championship in the last 14 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.