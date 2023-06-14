NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the third time in the last four seasons, Senator Ciccone and Barone Orthodontics will face each other in the North Providence Little League’s Major Division championship series at Romano Field.

Defending champion Senator Ciccone, which is the fourth seed in the playoffs, pulled off an upset in the third and deciding game of its best-of-three semifinal-round series with regular-season champion Seaberg Construction on Monday night by posting a 9-8 victory.

