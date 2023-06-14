NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the third time in the last four seasons, Senator Ciccone and Barone Orthodontics will face each other in the North Providence Little League’s Major Division championship series at Romano Field.
Defending champion Senator Ciccone, which is the fourth seed in the playoffs, pulled off an upset in the third and deciding game of its best-of-three semifinal-round series with regular-season champion Seaberg Construction on Monday night by posting a 9-8 victory.
Second-seeded Barone Orthodontics, meanwhile, swept its best-of-three series with third-seeded Mayor Lombardi last week by scores of 5-2 and 5-4.
The championship series will begin tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Romano Field and continue on Friday at 5:30 p.m. If a third game is needed, it will take place on Monday at 7 p.m.
This will be the fourth straight season that Ciccone has reached the finals, as well as its 12th time since 2009. Ciccone will be trying to win its eighth championship since 2009.
Dante DeCesare, Noah Lugo, and Gian Iannucci each had two hits to lead Ciccone to its big victory on Monday night. Mark Picerno Jr. also scored twice and Thai Jones knocked in two runs. Iannucci picked up the win in relief on the mound, and DeCesare earned a two-inning save.
For Seaberg, which finishes its season with a 12-6 record, Gio Varan, Damian Restrepo, and Kris Pacific each collected multiple hits. Varan also scored three runs, Pacific and Restrepo each drove in three runs, and Landon Graham scored twice.
Seaberg had won the series opener, 5-1, as Pacific picked up the win on the hill by only allowing one hit and Ciccone’s run while striking out 13 batters in five innings of work. Joey Nickerson also drove in two runs.
In the second game, Ciccone evened the series by rolling to a 13-3 victory that was cut short in the fifth inning by the mercy rule. The player of the game was Picerno Jr., who not only picked up the win on the hill by whiffing eight batters in four innings of work, but also collected two hits and scored three runs.
Ciccone, which is 10-9, was also led offensively by Lugo (two hits, two runs scored, and three RBIs), Iannucci and Thai Jones (two RBIs each), and DeCesare and Saul Rivera (each with two runs scored). Cameron Cimini had two hits for Seaberg.
Barone, which will take a 13-4 record into the finals, received a big game from Ryan Puhacz in its 5-2 win over Lombardi. Puhacz was the winning pitcher, as he struck out eight batters in 4 2/3 innings of work, and he helped his cause at the plate with multiple hits.
Barone also received two hits and two runs scored from Sonny Pignatelli, two hits and two RBIs from David Kraft, and a four-out save from relief pitcher Michael Coro. Ethan Taglianetti collected two hits to lead Lombardi.
In the 5-4 victory, Kraft picked up the win by striking out nine batters in 4 1/3 innings, and Coro earned another save by striking out the final batter of the contest with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Offensively, Kraft also drove in two runs and Puhacz scored twice. For Lombardi, which finishes its season with a 10-8 record, Jalen Senna drove in two runs and Jace Conrad scored twice.
In the single-elimination quarterfinals that took place earlier last week, Lombardi defeated Chuck Pollock, 3-2, and Ciccone topped Councilman Amoriggi, 6-3. In Lombardi’s victory, Nason Gonell’s three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning sent Lombardi to the semifinals.
