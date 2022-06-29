NORTH PROVIDENCE – Senator Ciccone handily won its third North Providence Little League championship in the last five seasons and seventh title since 2009 by sweeping its best-of-three Major Division championship series with D. Palmieri’s Bakery last week at Romano Field.
Two nights after J.T. Raftery and Bobby Rossi teamed up to pitch a 6-0 shutout in the series opener, Senator Ciccone clinched the championship last Wednesday by posting a 10-1 victory. Those two wins allow Ciccone to conclude its season with a 20-1 record, making the new champions the town’s first 20-win team since Councilman Feola won the North Providence West Little League crown with a 22-1-1 record in 2017.
In the series opener, D. Palmieri’s, which ends its season with a 9-11 record, tried to strike first in the top of the first inning by putting runners on second and third with no outs, but the visitors were unable to cross the plate off Raftery, who struck out 11 batters in five innings of work. Rossi worked the sixth inning and retired the three batters he faced.
Offensively, Dante DeCesare drove in four runs to lead Ciccone offensively. DeCesare knocked in a run with a base hit in the second to make it a 2-0 contest, and three innings later, he capped a four-run rally with a two-out, bases-clearing double.
Raftery drove in Ciccone’s first run in the bottom of the first with a groundout, and Noah Lugo drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth. Cole Richard and Gian Iannucci also collected doubles early in the game.
In last Wednesday’s game, Ciccone took a quick 6-0 lead by scoring four runs in the top of the first on run-scoring hits by Raftery, Rossi and DeCesare and two more in the second in a two-run, inside-the-park home run by Raftery. Ciccone later added two more runs in the fifth, and Raftery belted a two-run double in the sixth.
Rossi picked up the win on the mound, as he worked into the fifth inning and battled his way out of a bases-loaded threat with no outs in the third. D. Palmieri’s scored its run in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk, but then left the bases loaded, as Ciccone reliever Mark Picerno silenced the threat with a flyout to right field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.