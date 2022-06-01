NORTH PROVIDENCE – Undefeated Senator Ciccone clinched the North Providence Little League’s Major Division regular-season championship for the first time since 2018 last Wednesday night at Romano Field by cruising to a 12-0 victory over second-place Councilman Amoriggi.
J.T. Raftery pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 12 batters along the way, and collected three hits to propel Ciccone, which entered this week with a 12-0 record. Bobby Rossi also collected two hits and drove in four runs, Noah Lugo and Evan Rose knocked in two runs apiece, and Gian Iannucci scored twice.
Ciccone was coming off a 14-4 victory over Mayor Lombardi that saw Rossi pick up the win on the hill with a complete-game effort. Iannucci led the way offensively with four hits; Raftery and Cole Richard each collected three, Dante Decesare added two hits, and Rose reached base four times and crossed the plate twice.
Amoriggi, meanwhile, bounced back from its loss to Ciccone by topping Lombardi two nights later, 7-1, and evening its record at 6-6. Jacob Sousa was the winning pitcher, as he whiffed 13 batters in 4 2/3 innings of work; Gio Varan added two hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored, and Landon Graham also joined the multiple-hit club.
Barone Orthodontics also picked up its first two wins of the year last week by defeating D. Palmieri’s Bakery, 14-7, and Lombardi, 5-4, and the team’s top players last week were Jamison Mrozewicz and Ryan Puhacz.
In the victory over D. Palmieri’s, Mrozewicz picked up the ‘W’ on the mound by striking out nine batters in five innings and adding two hits and two runs scored, and in the win over Lombardi, he collected two more hits and as many RBIs.
The win over D. Palmieri’s also saw Eli Rodriguez collect two hits; Malik Laughlin, Rodriguez, and Puhacz each drive in two runs; and Gian Renzi, Stephen Annaldo, Puhacz, and Rodriguez each score twice, and the contest with Lombardi saw Puhacz collect three hits, score three runs, and also strike out 10 batters in four innings on the mound.
