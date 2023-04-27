In the top of the fourth inning of last Friday’s Division I game, Smithfield starting pitcher Nick Collins, right, stepped off the rubber and caught Bishop Hendricken runner Griffin Crain way off of second base. He ran after Crain and attempted the tag before quickly getting the ball to third baseman Chris Lopez, left, who got the out. Hendricken beat the Sentinels, 6-1, for its sixth straight win.
Smithfield senior pitcher Nick Collins, shown delivering a pitch last Friday against Bishop Hendricken, went 6 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits and two walks. He also drove in his team’s only run with a single through the left side of the infield.
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield High baseball team nearly came away with a three-win week that would have pushed their Division I record over the .500 mark, but Bishop Hendricken ruined the Sentinels’ bid last Friday night on their home field.
The Hawks erased a 1-0 deficit by scoring twice in the top of the fifth inning, and the visitors added insurance runs in the final two innings to end up with a 6-1 victory that extended their win streak to six games.
Last week was an exciting one for the Sentinels, which not only began with a no-hitter by freshman pitcher Jackson Chamberlin and a 2-1 walkoff victory over Moses Brown, but also continued with a 16-4 rout of Portsmouth.
Nine seniors are on this season’s roster, including six who saw plenty of playing time last season. Shortstop Bradyn Shadoian, who is a two-time Second-Team All-Division pick, leads this class, and on the mound, he has been “lights out,” Smithfield head coach Jim Connell Jr. said.
Another senior pitcher, Nick Collins, has also been good, and a surprise outing came from Chamberlin, who became the first freshman in the team’s history to throw a no-hitter since 2000.
“He’s a humble kid and he’s mature for his age,” Connell said. “He doesn’t know how good he is. He’s a very good ballplayer and he has a bright future.”
Getting the nod on the hill last Friday against the Hawks was Collins and he did not disappoint. Collins went 6 1/3 innings and was responsible for five runs on six hits and two walks. He opened the game with three hitless innings.
“Nick toughed it out big time,” Connell said. “He’s a senior and a big leader, and he really showed his toughness and his maturity today. He gave us a chance to be in this game for a while. It’s a good team over there, so all the credit to Nick. He pitched smart, he was composed, and I can’t be more proud of him.”
Defensively, Connell said that he has asked a lot out of his players and moved some of them around. Shadoian has been at shortstop since he was a freshman, but Connell said that he has asked him to play third sometimes this year, as well as center field.
Connell said he decided to put his best players up the middle in Shadoian, senior Jordan Hurst in center field, and senior Ryan Flynn behind the plate. Sophomore Shaun Dwyer has also played both second base and short.
Offensively, the Sentinels, who totaled just 12 runs in their first five games, had their best showing at the plate in their victory over Portsmouth. Collins went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in, and Shadoian singled, tripled, and along with senior Ryan Kennedy, also scored three times and drove in two runs.
“Shadoian’s our leader,” Connell noted. “He is a threat at the plate every time he comes up. And then we have Dwyer and Kennedy, and then the rest of the rest of the guys are just meshing together in our lineup. We don’t have a traditional lineup, 1-2-3-4, but our top guys will bring us our victories.”
As for his senior class, which also includes Chris Lopez, “they’ve been through a lot,” said Connell. “Playing in Division I in Smithfield, you are going to have your ups and downs, but I tell these boys that I believe they should be here. Not many people do, but as long as we believe in ourselves, we’re going to challenge every team we face.”
Most of the Sentinel players have played with or against each other since they were little, and they had last summer to bond as they competed in the R.I. Connie Mack League.
“They’re resilient,” Connell said. “I challenged their toughness this year and they’re starting to get tough now, right when we need them to.”
The Sentinels are currently midway through another three-game week that includes their games earlier this week on the road against Central and Lincoln. They will return home on Friday at 4 p.m. to play Mount Hope. Connell said the expectations for the season are to return to the state playoffs after not qualifying for them last year.
“We know that we are going to have tough weeks and tough games,” he said. “Every game is competitive in Division I, and that’s why we are here. I believe in my boys.”
