SCITUATE – After winning its program’s first Division II championship last season, the Scituate High softball team is playing in the state’s top division, and while the Spartans are taking the field with a senior-less roster, they are also doing so with two coaches, who just last season, were collegiate standouts in the Big East Conference.
The head coach is Anissa Amarillas, who pitched for Villanova University and helped lead the Wildcats to the Big East Championship last spring, and the assistant coach is Gabriella Conca, a Cranston native who played for La Salle Academy and St. John’s University. Amarillas is a southern California native who is attending Providence College and pursuing her master’s degree.
Despite picking up the pieces left behind by graduation, including two-time R.I. Gatorade Player of the Year Haley Venturini, who is pitching for Hofstra University, the Spartans are 3-6, as Amarillas and Conca are keeping the positives out front, while teaching the players what they need to learn after making mistakes.
“(D-I) has definitely been challenging at times, but we look at the good sides of everything – all the good things we do in games – and take advantage of those,” Amarillas said. “I also tell them they have to learn from those bad innings and figure out what it is that makes us give up those runs. But we’re definitely learning from every single game, which is a positive for them.
The Spartans are led by their junior captains, Jade Zuena, who is a transfer student, and Ashlyn Ring, who was a First-Team All-Division selection last spring who plans to continue her softball career at D-II Ashland University in Ohio.
Sophomores Maura Pendergast, who was a Second-Team pick last year, and Kate Nickerson and Abby Chatelle, who also earned All-Division honors, also return, as does junior Kailey St. Pierre and sophomore Eliza Angelotti.
The Spartans also have three pitchers, two of them freshmen, and in a 5-2 loss to South Kingstown last Thursday afternoon at Manning Field, they used all three. Freshman Victoria Geisser got the start and tossed two perfect innings before the Rebels started to break out. Geisser worked 3 1/3 innings and exited the circle after allowing three runs on three hits and three walks.
Freshman Isabella DeFusco got the final two outs of the fourth on strikeouts. She gave up a run in the fifth, but came back with a 1-2-3 sixth. After two hard hits to left to start the seventh, DeFusco came out for Kate Nickerson, who finished the game.
The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the home half of the first when Ring singled to left and eventually scored on a two-out line double by Nickerson that smacked the middle of the center-field fence.
But once the Rebels scored three times in the fourth, they never trailed. The Spartans added their other run in the sixth, as Geisser lined a base hit up the middle, and after Nickerson belted a long single to right, junior Mackenzie Scalzo and Angelotti walked to force in a run.
“We’ve seen them play better than this,” admitted Amarillas. “However, there’s always that one inning that we’ve talked about, and let’s stop that one inning from happening. I think that’s something they just have to learn, that once the domino effect starts to happen, to stop the bleeding.”
The goals for the season are to come together as a team and learn from their mistakes, as well as have some fun along the way.
“If you can learn something new every game, then you are doing something right,” Amarillas said.
Being brand new to the area, Amarillas does not know any of the other teams from D-I, but she said all the coaches have been nice and welcoming to them.
“It is nice to meet all these coaches; they are very helpful and teaching me some things,” she said. “It’s nice that everyone is open to helping us as new coaches. It’s been cool.”
Scituate picked up its third win of the season on Monday afternoon by defeating Chariho on the road, 10-6. The Spartans used a six-run rally in the top of the sixth inning to erase a 5-2 deficit.
The Spartans, who were scheduled to host defending state champion Coventry on Wednesday afternoon, aren’t back in action until next Monday, when they host neighboring Smithfield at 5:15 p.m.
