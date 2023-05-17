Among the senior student-athletes who announced their intentions to continue their academic and athletic careers in the collegiate ranks were, from left, Alyssa Milligan, Hannah Free, Zach Schonhoff, Luke Tougas, and Rachael Grieve; in back, Jared Ptaszek, Pat Giroux, Joe Chesney, Ryan Bourke, William Brennan, Alyssa Yankee, Katie Galgay, Morgan Champi, and Brianna Grenier.
Among the senior student-athletes who announced their intentions to continue their academic and athletic careers in the collegiate ranks were, from left, Alyssa Milligan, Hannah Free, Zach Schonhoff, Luke Tougas, and Rachael Grieve; in back, Jared Ptaszek, Pat Giroux, Joe Chesney, Ryan Bourke, William Brennan, Alyssa Yankee, Katie Galgay, Morgan Champi, and Brianna Grenier.
Gathering for a group picture are in front from left, Cumberland High senior throwers Alyssa Yankee, Joe Chesney, and Morgan Champi; in back, senior thrower Jared Ptaszek and throws coach Ricky Goodreau.
CUMBERLAND – Four senior throwers in the Cumberland High boys' and girls' track and field program, including three-time state champion Alyssa Yankee, were among the 14 student-athletes who made their collegiate plans official at Wednesday afternoon's National Letter of Intent ceremony inside the school's main lobby.
The event, which was well attended by family members, friends, coaches, and administrators, saw the throwers take center stage first, with Yankee inking her NLI to continue her career at the University of Rhode Island, and Morgan Champi, who is ranked 43rd in the girls' hammer with a throw of 131 feet, 10 inches, signing with Boston College.
Jared Ptaszek, who received aired out PRs in the boys' hammer (172-4) and shot put (39-6) at the Northern Division meet (and is ranked 36th in the country in the hammer), signed his NLI to Merrimack College, and Joe Chesney, who has been dynamic in the discus this spring, signed with nearby Stonehill College.
The track and field program also saw middle distance runner and cross country Ryan Bourke sign his paperwork to neighboring Bryant University, and also heading to the Division I ranks is two-time All-Division swimmer William Brennan, who is off to the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va.
The Clippers' field hockey team was also well represented by four of its seniors who will play for Division III schools this fall: Rachael Grieve (Plymouth State University), Katie Galgay (New York's Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute), Alyssa Milligan (Saint Joseph's College of Maine), and goalie Hannah Free (Fitchburg State University).
Two wrestlers will also take their talents to the D-III ranks this fall: Zach Schonhoff is off to Western New England University, and heavyweight Luke Tougas is going to Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.
Another runner in the Clippers' cross country and track and field program, Kaitlynn Joseph, will continue her career at Roger Williams University. Brianna Grenier, who is an infielder on the Clippers' softball team, will head to the Community College of Rhode Island, and lacrosse player Pat Giroux announced that he will spend a year on the prep scene at Maine's Bridgton Academy.
