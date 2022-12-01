Smithfield High senior Elijah Saddlemire, #221, shown running in the middle of the pack during the RIIL Cross Country Championships that took place earlier last month at Ponaganset High, helped the Sentinel Striders take first place in the boys’ high school (ages 15-18) division by placing second in the 3.1-mile race in a time of 16:49.2.
SMITHFIELD – More than three dozen members of the Smithfield-based Sentinel Striders' youth running club will be flying to Texas next weekend to compete with some of the nation’s top talent at the USATF National Junior Olympics Cross Country Championships.
The Striders had a day to remember at the USATF Region 1 Championships that were held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Noble High School in North Berwick, Maine, as 46 runners – 23 of them from Cumberland and Lincoln – qualified for the nationals by either finishing among the top 20 of their respective races or helping one of the Striders' teams place in the top five in their age divisions.
The national meet is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course in College Station, Texas.
The Striders took first place in the boys’ high school (ages 15-18) division by placing their top seven runners in the top 50 and scoring 28 points, 22 fewer than the runner-up Green Mountain Athletic Association squad.
Lincoln High senior Nathan Evans, who won the Class B individual title with the Lions earlier last month, captured the 3.1-mile race in a time of 16:44.0 that topped the runner-up finisher and his teammate, Smithfield High senior Elijah Saddlemire, by 5.2 seconds.
Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Ethan Fadden also finished sixth in 17:00.2, and right behind him in seventh place, in a time of 17:26.9, was Ponaganset High junior Owen Klein. Also cracking the top 20 were Smithfield sophomore Mike Goodson (14th place, 17:42.9), MSC junior Matt Donahue (16th, 17:46.4), and Scituate High sophomore Tristan Redmond (47th, 19:20.2).
Two teams also took second place in their races, including the ages 13-14 girls’ squad, which placed its top five runners in the top 30, only to watch the winning team, the Waltham (Mass.) Track Club, grab six of the top 16 places.
The Striders’ top runner was Cumberland’s Cece Ludwig, who runs for McCourt Middle School and was this fall's RIPCOA state middle school champion. She placed fifth by covering the 2.48-mile course in a time of 16:07.1, and also finishing in the top 50 were four members of the state champion North Cumberland Middle School squad: Anna Bianchi (15th place, 16:50.1), Paynter Maher (20th, 16:53.1), Gabriella Stoothoff (36th, 17:36.3), and Carolina Terlato (49th, 18:25.1).
Scituate’s Mackenzie Lickert also took 16th place in 16:50.8, and Smithfield’s Alyssa Parenteau finished 30th in 17:05.8.
The Striders’ ages 9-10 boys’ squad also ran a solid race and ended up with 53 points, but that was four more than the winning team, Prospect Park Youth Running. Smithfield’s Colin Smith helped lead the way by placing eighth in the 1.86-mile race in 12:21.4; Cumberland’s Logan Burke placed 36th in 13:18.6, and taking 44th place in a time of 13:42.0 was Lincoln’s Maxton Miller.
A third-place performance was turned in by the Striders’ ages 11-12 girls’ squad, which saw two Smithfield runners place in the top 40 in their 1.86-mile race: Mackenzie Ahern placed 19th in 12:26.5, and Ella Koconis finished 39th in 13:05.4. Four Cumberland runners also placed in the top 50: Shea Maher (22nd place, 12:28.4), Natalie Crawford (40th, 13:09.1), and NCMS runners Milania Rodrigues (41st, 13:13.5) and McKenna Maher (44th, 13:17.1).
Adding a fifth-place finish in its 2.48-mile race was the ages 13-14 boys’ team, which saw Cumberland’s Ethan Libby place 22nd in the 2.48-mile race in a time of 14:58.5 and Chase Deffley (28th place, 15:09.0), Noah Brown (36th, 15:35.9), Brayden Rivello (38th, 15:36.6), and Will Souza (40th, 15:41.1) also crack the top 40.
Also expected to join the Striders in Texas is Cumberland’s Cooper Magill, who took eighth place in the boys’ ages 11-12 division’s 1.86-mile race in a time of 11:13.1. Last year, Magill was the winner of the ages 9-10 division’s races at the New England and Region 1 meets.
Four local athletes also placed in the top 20 of their races, including two Smithfield runners in the 8-and-under 2,000-meter races. Seth Borden took 15th place in the boys’ race in a time of 9:40.4, and Maeve Bates placed 18th in the girls’ race in 10:12.9. In the ages 11-12 boys’ race, Scituate’s Oliver Redmond also placed 17th by touring the 1.86-mile course in 11:25.9, and in the ages 9-10 girls’ race, Smithfield’s Grace Borden finished 19th in 14:18.3.
