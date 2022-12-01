Saddlemire takes second place
Smithfield High senior Elijah Saddlemire, #221, shown running in the middle of the pack during the RIIL Cross Country Championships that took place earlier last month at Ponaganset High, helped the Sentinel Striders take first place in the boys’ high school (ages 15-18) division by placing second in the 3.1-mile race in a time of 16:49.2.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

SMITHFIELD – More than three dozen members of the Smithfield-based Sentinel Striders' youth running club will be flying to Texas next weekend to compete with some of the nation’s top talent at the USATF National Junior Olympics Cross Country Championships.

The Striders had a day to remember at the USATF Region 1 Championships that were held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Noble High School in North Berwick, Maine, as 46 runners – 23 of them from Cumberland and Lincoln – qualified for the nationals by either finishing among the top 20 of their respective races or helping one of the Striders' teams place in the top five in their age divisions.

