Sentinel Striders national champs
The runners on the Sentinel Striders’ high school team that captured a national title in its age division at last weekend’s USATF National Junior Olympic Championships are, from left, Smithfield’s Elijah Saddlemire, Scituate’s Tristan Redmond, Smithfield’s Mike Goodson, Lincoln’s Nathan Evans, Burrillville’s Garrett Dailey, Mount Saint Charles Academy’s Matt Donahue, Smithfield’s Jason Padula, and Mount’s Ethan Fadden.

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield-based Sentinel Striders’ youth running club’s high school squad captured a national championship, and did so in dramatic fashion, at last Saturday’s USATF National Junior Olympics Cross Country Championships at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course in College Station, Texas.

Mired in fourth place – and with zero runners in the top 30 – two-fifths of the way through their 3.1-mile race, the Striders stepped on the accelerator, and dug deep on a rough 78-degree afternoon for running, to outlast 14 other teams from across the nation and fly home with gold medals dangling around their necks.

