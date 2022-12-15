The runners on the Sentinel Striders’ high school team that captured a national title in its age division at last weekend’s USATF National Junior Olympic Championships are, from left, Smithfield’s Elijah Saddlemire, Scituate’s Tristan Redmond, Smithfield’s Mike Goodson, Lincoln’s Nathan Evans, Burrillville’s Garrett Dailey, Mount Saint Charles Academy’s Matt Donahue, Smithfield’s Jason Padula, and Mount’s Ethan Fadden.
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield-based Sentinel Striders’ youth running club’s high school squad captured a national championship, and did so in dramatic fashion, at last Saturday’s USATF National Junior Olympics Cross Country Championships at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course in College Station, Texas.
Mired in fourth place – and with zero runners in the top 30 – two-fifths of the way through their 3.1-mile race, the Striders stepped on the accelerator, and dug deep on a rough 78-degree afternoon for running, to outlast 14 other teams from across the nation and fly home with gold medals dangling around their necks.
“We were worried about the heat and the effect it would have on our runners who had been training in 40-degree weather for the last few weeks, so we wanted to go out more conservatively and then work our way up over the second half of the race,” said Striders coach Jeff Kurbec. “It was kind of agonizing early on, but I don’t think our runners could have run any smarter of a race than they did.”
Five of the Sentinels’ seven runners who finished among the top 50 runners also received All-American honors, and leading the charge was Smithfield High sophomore Jason Padula, who took 12th place out of 224 runners in a time of 16:29.9, and Lincoln High senior Nathan Evans, who placed 17th in 16:36.4.
They were the Striders’ only two runners who were among the top 40 at the 2K (1.2411-mile) mark: Padula sat in 33rd place and Evans was in 37th. “But everyone really followed the plan and went out a bit slower to try to account for the heat,” added Kurbec. “We were down by almost 100 points at the 2K mark, and we were still down 21 with under 1,000 meters to go, but we really finished strong over the last half mile.”
Burrillville High senior Garrett Dailey also took 21st place in 16:40.5; Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Ethan Fadden finished 39th in 17:00.9, and on his heels was Smithfield High senior Elijah Saddlemire. And when the University of Rhode Island-bound runner seized 42nd place, 3.4 seconds behind Fadden, he helped the Striders conclude the race with 86 points, just six less than the runner-up team, the Prospect Park Youth Running Club of Brooklyn, N.Y.
This marked the second time in the Striders’ history that a squad came home with a national title. The previous championship also came in Texas nine years ago when their boys’ ages 11-12 team struck gold in San Antonio.
Also running well were Smithfield sophomore Michael Goodson, who took 77th place in 17:30.5; MSC junior Matt Donahue, who finished 125th in 18:19.5, and Scituate sophomore Tristan Redmond, who placed 181st in 19:46.9.
Another Striders runner also earned All-American honors in the boys’ ages 9-10 race, Cameron Pakler, who took 25th place out of 308 runners by covering the 1.86-mile course in a time of 11:12.9. Smithfield’s Colin Smith also ran a strong race and ended up in 55th place in 11:35.1.
Among the runners to place in the top 200 of their races were Scituate’s Oliver Redmond in the boys’ ages 11-12 division’s 1.86-mile race (80th place, 10:55.0) and Mackenzie Lickert in the girls’ ages 13-14’s 2.46-mile race (123rd, 16:30.7), and Smithfield’s Maeve Bates in the girls’ ages 8-under 2,000-meter run (9:40.2), Seth Borden in the boys’ 8-under 2,000-meter run (149th, 9:07.4), and Ella Koconis in the girls’ ages 11-12’s 1.86-mile race (163rd, 12:28.3).
