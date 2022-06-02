SMITHFIELD – The good news for the Smithfield High softball team last Wednesday night, May 25, was that the Sentinels ruled its showdown for first place in the Division I-North standings with Cranston West and rolled to a 10-0 mercy-rule win that was halted in the bottom of the fifth inning.
But the bad news came the following afternoon when the Sentinels returned to their home field to battle the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op team in their regular-season finale. Needing a victory over the five-win co-op squad to clinch sole possession of the division title, the Sentinels suffered a 6-5 loss.
Cranston West, meanwhile, blanked five-win Scituate that day, 7-0, and as a result, both the Falcons and Sentinels ended their schedules with 11-7 records and a share of the regular-season title.
However, the Sentinels, thanks to the RIIL’s tiebreaker, will be the third seed in the state playoffs, which began on Monday afternoon, and the Falcons will be the sixth. And while the Falcons had to take on Burrillville/North Smithfield earlier this week in a single-elimination playoff game, the Sentinels received a bye into the double-elimination round, which will start later this week.
On May 12, Cranston West had shut out Smithfield, 1-0, at Brayton Park to snap the Sentinels’ five-game win streak. But hitting is contagious, and once the Sentinels got going last Wednesday at home, they were unstoppable. Senior right fielder Cassidy Conlin got the walk-off single to left in the bottom of the fifth that scored Lily Ford with the 10th run.
“We played (Cranston West) about 12 days ago and it was a really good game,” Smithfield head coach Mario Vendittelli said. “Both pitchers did phenomenal, and I think there were only like eight or nine hits in that game. But this was a big win. We’re a team that get going when we get emotional and have some fun, and once our bats get moving, we get rolling, and it’s hard to stop us.”
The game was relatively quiet through the first few innings, but the Sentinels scored a run in the first when Lauren Boyd led off with a triple to left-center and scored on a grounder to second by Madison Kennedy. In the third, Smithfield doubled its lead when Boyd led off with a double to left and raced home on a single up the middle by Kennedy.
That was more than enough support for junior starting pitcher Cayley McCurdy, who retired the first eight batters she faced before ending the game with an excellent one-hitter. She struck out six batters and walked one, and the Falcons’ hit and walk came with two outs in the third.
“Cayley was throwing today,” Vendittelli said. “She’s been great all year long. The best thing about this team is everyday it could be someone new. We don’t have a superstar on this team, and we know it. We’re 14 girls and we’re 14 deep, and we’re as good as that 14th player.”
The Sentinels, meanwhile, ended the game by scoring their final eight runs with one out in the fifth. Boyd scored her third run of the game by sprinting home on a fielder’s choice grounder to third from McCurdy, and after an infield error brought in two more runs, Haley Ellis drove in a run with a single behind the second baseman and Ford delivered the inning’s big hit, a bases-loaded triple to right.
“That was not them today by any means,” Vendittelli said about Cranston West. “They are a much better team than what they showed.”
As for the playoffs, “I guess you hope for it, but you never know what to expect,” Vendittelli said. “I’ve known these girls for a long time. I know how they are and what they can do, and I think they are finally starting to show it. I’m hoping that we are peaking at the right time and we can hopefully make a run. It’s been a good season regardless of what happens now.”
