SMITHFIELD – Central High did not make it easy for Smithfield High with its physicality in their Division I boys’ basketball showdown last Friday. But for the second time in four nights, the Sentinels’ defense was on point and helped paved the way for a 50-33 win on their home floor.
Three nights earlier, the Sentinels had picked up a huge 47-42 win on the road over one of the state’s top teams, Mount Pleasant High, and the key to their superb 2-0 start has been their outstanding ‘D’.
Last Friday night’s victory saw the Sentinels limit the Knights to six points in the opening quarter and seven in the second.
“I actually thought there was a chance to do what (assistant coach) J.J. (Pierpaoli) said and hold them to 26 (points), 13 and 13 (each half),” Smithfield head coach Joe Bennett said. “I’m pleased with what we’re doing defensively. We’ve been working hard on that.”
Offensively, the Sentinels jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead on a pair of three-pointers by senior guard Mike Tartaglia, who finished the night with 13 points. Contributing 12 points was senior forward Riley Gran, and coming off the bench to score 10 was senior Evan Theroux.
“We got my son (Reilly Bennett) back tonight,” added the head coach. “He didn’t have a great offensive game, but it’s nice to have him out there. Mikey played very well again on both ends of the floor. (Senior) Jaden (Saunders) did his job offensively, and it was nice to see Riley make some shots. He missed some easy ones, but he made some very difficult ones.”
“And I was very pleased with the way we moved the ball again tonight,” Bennett added. “We got them for a lot of backdoor layups. We didn’t have to rely on the three-point shot.”
Defensively, “we dropped out of the press,” noted Bennett. “We weren’t giving them anything, but we just weren’t going to press anymore. They couldn’t handle our press.”
“Central plays hard,” Bennett added. “They play tough. We were up 16 at the half and they cut it down to 13 in the third. Coach (Mike) Reed is a friend of mine and our freshmen coach’s brother, and his kids play hard for him, and they did not make it easy.”
The Sentinels, who played all 14 of their players in uniform last Friday, have a senior-heavy team this season with eight. Bennett said that they also have some good, young players, including two freshmen, Elijah Reed and Shaun Dwyer, who also saw some minutes.
“We’re 2-0 and we’ve got a tough road game (on Tuesday night) at Portsmouth,” said Bennett. “They’re a good team that’s up from D-II and they have (1,000-point scorer) Ben Hurd. Hopefully, we can go down there and get a win. It’s one game at a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.