SMITHFIELD — For a team that had battled adversity for the past few weeks, the players and coaches on the Smithfield High football team had a reason to smile last Friday night.
And even though the Sentinels looked every bit as rusty as a team that was playing in its first game in three weeks, they managed to celebrate their Homecoming Night and provide their fans with a thrilling finish over one of their neighboring rivals.
Junior quarterback Joey Smith tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Mike Tartaglia in the back of the end zone with nine seconds to play in the game to help lift the Sentinels to a 15-8 win over Scituate before a full house at the Boyle Athletic Complex and keep Smithfield unbeaten in Division IV play at 4-0.
In a game that saw the underdog Spartans, who fell to 1-5, outplay the Sentinels and control the clock for most of the night – Smithfield had the ball on offense for just 16:34 of the 48-minute game – the Sentinels pulled out the victory with a 12-play, 81-yard drive in the final 2:44 of the game.
Junior tailback Ryan Flynn kept the chains moving with four carries for 45 yards to help give Smithfield a 2nd-and-3 at the Spartans’ 21-yard line with 50 seconds on the clock, but with no timeouts left, the Sentinels lost five yards on a delay of game penalty, and only picked up one yard on their next play.
On 3rd-and-7, Smith, who had tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tartaglia on the final play of the opening half to give the Sentinels a 7-6 lead, aired out another pass to Tartaglia, who got hit in the back of the end zone by two Scituate players, but somehow came down with the ball in his hands and dragged his foot in the back of the end zone before falling out of bounds.
The Spartans got flagged for pass interference on the play, but it didn’t matter – Tartaglia scored the acrobatic touchdown and the Sentinels and their fans went wild.
“Everything just kind of went black,” said Tartaglia. “But I just went up and grabbed it, and (my foot) was absolutely in the end zone. I’ve been working on that toe-drag.”
The good times were certainly back at Smithfield after the team was sent to the sidelines with COVID issues and forced to miss their last two games against Davies and the Exeter/West Greenwich/Prout School co-op team.
And while the Sentinels’ game was their first since their come-from-behind 30-22 victory over Hope on Sept. 24, the contest was the first of the season for their head coach, Glenn Castiglia, whose wife, Elisa, passed away after a long illness on Sept. 25. Castiglia had practiced with the team, but did not attend their games so he could look after his wife.
Tartaglia said that his team felt great winning the game for Castiglia, who was ably filled in on the sidelines last month by his assistant coaches, Kyle Purvis and Zack Ortega.
“They did an outstanding job,” Tartaglia said of Purvis and Ortega. “They were phenomenal. I couldn’t been happier with what they did. They kept the team together and kept us moving along.”
Speaking of moving along, that’s what the Spartans did when they had the ball. They outgained their hosts in yardage, 210-177, and received a superb game from their sophomore quarterback, Daniel Wulf, who completed nine of his 14 passes for 152 yards and no interceptions.
Wulf, who threw three touchdown passes in the Spartans’ season-opening 24-12 victory over Hope, was a big reason why Scituate had the ball on offense for more than a half hour. Eight of his completions came on either third or fourth down, and five of them gave his team a new set of downs.
“We took a huge step in the right direction tonight with our sophomore quarterback,” said Scituate head coach Derek DeSousa. “Nathan Hazard, another sophomore, also took a huge step, and our freshman running back, Paul Zolkos, did a really good job carrying the load.”
“Up front, we started four freshmen, and those guys did a really good job,” he added. “And on defense, we started six freshmen. Our future is bright, and right now, we have to take our steps in the process.”
“Scituate played well, and in a lot of instances, they outplayed us,” added Castiglia. “They kept our offense off the field and just started milking the clock, so hats off to them. They did a great job. They’re a good team with a new coach who’s trying to establish a program, and they’re going to be dangerous coming up in the next few years.”
While the young Spartans turned in an admirable performance, the Sentinels had to shake off a lot of rust that built up over the past 21 days, especially in the opening half. The first quarter saw Smithfield penalized for 40 yards, and the second quarter saw a drive deep into Scituate’s end of the field result in an interception by Scituate senior Joshua Buckley.
“And then all of a sudden, injuries happened, your game plan goes out the window, and you have to adjust,” said Castiglia. “And that’s what I told the guys. We talk about resiliency, and we’re proud of how they responded. This is twice now when we’ve been down and we responded, and tonight, they just kept playing hard tonight, and that’s why I’m proud of them.”
The Spartans took a 6-0 lead with 5:55 to play in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run up the middle by Zolkos that was aided by a nice block from his fullback, senior Dan Cennard. That capped a 10-play, 66-yard drive that saw Wulf hook up with Hazard on a 41-yard pass that gave Scituate the ball at the Sentinels’ 25. (Wulf later found Buckley with a 10-yard pass.)
The Sentinels then struck with their late TD pass that half and the extra point by junior Jarrett Nappa, but the Spartans grabbed an 8-7 lead with 8:36 to play in the contest on a safety. After turning the ball over on downs at the Sentinels’ 7-yard line, the Spartans tried to pounce a bad snap by Smithfield that bounced in the end zone. A running back picked it up, but he was instantly tackled by a swarm of white jerseys.
The Spartans then got the ball back and tried to add to their lead, as they marched the ball from their 40 to the Sentinels’ 19, but again, they turned the ball over on downs, and the Sentinels responded with their game-winning drive.
The Sentinels will now turn their attention to their bye week to rest their injuries and prepare for their showdown on Friday, Sept. 29, at home against unbeaten Ponaganset, which rolled to a 28-0 win over the EWG/Prout co-op team for its fifth victory. The Spartans, meanwhile, will take on the Juanita Sanchez/PCD/Wheeler co-op team on Friday at 6 p.m. at Providence’s Conley Stadium.
