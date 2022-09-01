Smithfield High lineman Trevor Morgan, left, and running back Ryan Flynn, who earned All-Division honors last season, are among the top seniors on this year’s team, which attracted 77 players to its preseason camp. The Sentinels will be in action on Friday at 6 p.m. at North Smithfield High, as they will play Burrillville High in a two-quarter Injury Fund game.
SMITHFIELD – When the Smithfield High football team began its preseason workouts 2 1/2 weeks ago, the Sentinels found themselves with an unusual problem that the program most likely had never seen in its 55-year existence.
“We’re lacking in the equipment department right now,” said head coach Glenn Castiglia. “Everyday, instead of X’s and O’s, I’m dealing with equipment issues and trying to get them straightened out, and it’s been crazy.”
What’s been crazy is the turnout for this season’s team. Seventy-seven (count em!) players, including 27 freshmen, are on the Sentinels’ roster, and right now, some of those players haven’t received any equipment that they can call their own.
“We’ve had to beg, borrow, and steal,” said Castiglia. “(Athletic director) Jason (Gove), to his credit, found a company based in the U.K. who we’re getting helmets from right now.”
“But I don’t want to complain too much,” he added. “This is literally the best problem we could have, and I’ve always said that if I was ever in this position, I’d deal with it. No matter what town I was in, whether it was for football or wrestling, if a kid shows an interest in a sport, I would never want to cut that kid.”
The Sentinels plan to field junior varsity and freshman squads, as well as a talented varsity team with quite a few key returnees back from last season’s 4-2 team that’s looking to return to the Division IV playoffs and make some noise along the way.
“I think our division is going to be up for grabs, and that makes it exciting and fun,” said Castiglia. “I think if you take (undefeated champion) Ponaganset out of the mix last year, the parity was pretty level. This year, I think everyone in this division graduated roughly the same number of kids, so it’s going to be very competitive.”
Three seniors who landed First-Team All-Division honors last season are back – tailback/linebacker A.J. Hetu, defensive end Ray Porter, and lineman Trevor Morgan – and so are senior quarterback Joey Smith and senior tailback Ryan Flynn, who were Third-Team All-Division selections.
“It’s great to have Joey for a second year,” added Castiglia. “We’ll go four days a week in the weight room, from January to June, and he might have missed three days during that time. He’s 100 percent committed, and without question, our leader, and everyone responds to him.”
Also back for their senior seasons are wide receiver Chris Currie, lineman Garrett Moroni, and the versatile John Fabiano.
“We’re looking for big contributions from all our seniors, even from a leadership standpoint,” admitted Castiglia. “We’ve preached senior leadership, and that comes from every senior. We have 19 of them, and I don’t care if they’re a starter or not, I expect them to lead by example.”
Another returning player is junior Jesse Garneau, who “is a phenomenal athlete and a playmaker,” remarked Castiglia. “We can put him in a number of spots and be very comfortable with him. He’ll take care of whatever we’ll need.”
The Sentinels are scheduled to kick off their D-IV season on Friday, Sept. 9, as they head to North Providence High to battle the rival Cougars on their new turf complex, “and my kids are really excited to play there,” added Castiglia.
Before that game, Smithfield will head to North Smithfield High on Friday at 6 p.m. to play a two-quarter Injury Fund game against a D-II opponent, Burrillville.
If season ticket holders were wondering when the Sentinels were going to kick off at the Boyle Athletic Complex, it will be on Friday, Sept. 30, when they host the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op team.
All the teams from last year, minus Ponaganset, are back in the division. The C.F./BVP co-op squad is down from D-III, and the other returnees are Davies, Hope, Scituate, Tiverton, and the Juanita Sanchez/Providence Country Day and Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout co-op squads.
