LINCOLN – The Shannon Heil Memorial Running Festival is returning to Lincoln Woods State Park for its 8th annual event on Sunday, April 23, at 8 a.m. It’s the first time since 2018 that the event is being held in Lincoln, and it will offer runners and walkers an 8K (4.98 miles) and a 5K (3.1 miles) that will start and finish inside the park and tour Lincoln Woods’ hilly Les Pawson loop.
The event began in 2015 and is held in the memory of Heil, a resident of Burrillville who died in a car accident on Route 102 in Burrillville in the summer of 2013. Heil was a full-time student at Toni & Guy and a competitive cheerleader with Superior Cheer in Woonsocket.
The first three races featured the ‘Fierce Five’ 5K and those first two each drew 200 participants, but in 2018, the event moved south to the Quonset Development Corporation in North Kingstown and also included a 10K and a 10-mile run. (The following year, a half marathon replaced the 10-miler.)
In 2021, the event moved to East Providence’s Pierce Field and replaced the 10K with a six-mile run, and last year, the event changed locations again to Smithfield’s Deerfield Park and only offered a half marathon and a 5K.
The fee to sign up is $40 for the 8K and $30 for the 5K. The race’s proceeds will go toward the Fierce For Shannon Foundation, which awards scholarships and needs-based grants to individuals and groups whose work ethic, drive, and determination align with the way Heil lived her life.
All participants will receive a race T-shirt and a finisher’s medal. More race-branded items will be available for purchase, and the sale of those items will benefit the Fierce For Shannon Foundation.
