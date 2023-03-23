LINCOLN – The Shannon Heil Memorial Running Festival is returning to Lincoln Woods State Park for its 8th annual event on Sunday, April 23, at 8 a.m. It’s the first time since 2018 that the event is being held in Lincoln, and it will offer runners and walkers an 8K (4.98 miles) and a 5K (3.1 miles) that will start and finish inside the park and tour Lincoln Woods’ hilly Les Pawson loop.

The event began in 2015 and is held in the memory of Heil, a resident of Burrillville who died in a car accident on Route 102 in Burrillville in the summer of 2013. Heil was a full-time student at Toni & Guy and a competitive cheerleader with Superior Cheer in Woonsocket.

