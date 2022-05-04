PAWTUCKET – It’s been a tough season so far for Pawtucket’s two public high school baseball teams, but that wasn’t going to stop Tolman and Shea from taking time off from their divisional schedules to face each other in the 8th annual McGee/Scanlon game last Thursday afternoon at Slater Park.
And this meeting ended up becoming one of the most intriguing games in its brief history, as Shea no-hit Tolman, only to watch the Tigers still manage to come away with a 1-0 victory.
Tolman, which is a Division II team, and Shea, which plays in D-III, come together each year to play in this rivalry game for the McGee/Scanlon trophy, which is named after former Shea athletic director Ray McGee and Tolman athletic director John Scanlon. Both ADs retired in the summer of 2014.
In attendance at last Thursday’s game were McGee, former Shea athletic director Kate Corry, new Shea/Tolman athletic director Dino Campopiano, and Tolman assistant AD Frank Laliberte.
“It’s nice,” Tolman head coach Theo Murray said about the McGee/Scanlon rivalry. “Obviously we want to win, but being someone that went to Shea and played there, and now coaches (at Tolman), but teaches (at Shea), I love the fact that we have this. We’re all friends and we all know each other.”
Being in different divisions and at different skill levels, sometimes the scores of these games have been uneven, but last Thursday’s game was certainly one for the books, with Shea’s two hits and Tolman’s run.
“It was a good game,” first-year Shea head coach James Torres said. “We actually pitched a combined no-hitter and still lost. Walks will kill you, and that’s what it came down to.”
Tolman scored its run in the fourth inning and spoiled a strong outing by Shea starting pitcher Cam Seaver, who worked four hitless innings and struck out five batters, but walked four.
To start the bottom of the fourth, Tolman’s Corey Pereira led off with a walk and instantly stole second. Jaymond Labossiere also walked, and after Seaver came back to strike out the next batter, both runners moved into scoring position on a double steal.
Aidan Cherniawski then lifted a fly ball to left field that was deep enough to allow Pereira to tag up and score.
Walney Arache, who started the game at shortstop, pitched the last two innings, striking out two batters and walking one.
“I thought (Shea) did a great job,” Murray said. “We hit a lot of ground balls to them and they made the plays. And I thought (Seaver) threw well and had us off balance, and even (Arache) pitched well.”
Seaver, meanwhile, collected Shea’s two hits. He singled to left with one out in the top of the first inning, but was eventually caught trying to steal second base. The Raiders’ only player to advance as far as second was Daishon Alves, who later in the game, reached first on an error and second on another miscue.
“It was a great game and the kids played well,” Torres said. “I’m proud of my boys.”
While Tolman is 3-5 in D-II, the Raiders are 0-3 in D-III, but throwing a no-hit bid against a D-II team should help propel them forward.
“In the first half of the season, we’ve played teams a little bit better than us, like North Smithfield and Juanita Sanchez, who came down from D-II,” Torres said. “We really haven’t played anyone in our weight class, I would say, but overall, we have been competing, and that’s all I can ask for.”
The Raiders’ roster is mostly made up of athletes, not baseball players, and Torres said that his team has “maybe four kids” with a lot of experience in the sport.
“Seven out of the nine starters are actually football players and have never played baseball before,” admitted Torres. “We don’t have the numbers or a JV team, but they’re competing and doing everything I ask them to do. The goal is just to get better everyday, and I expect us to have more wins than they have today, which is none. I expect them to stay together, play hard, and finish the season off well.”
The Raiders, who were scheduled to host Davies on Monday afternoon at Max Read Field, will return to their home diamond today at 4 p.m. to kick off a home-and-away series with the Times2 Academy/Paul Cuffee co-op team. The Tigers, who were slated to visit Scituate on Tuesday afternoon, will host neighboring St. Raphael Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Slater Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.