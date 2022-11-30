PAWTUCKET – Surrounded by his current players and coaches, as well as several former players, following his football team’s 24-0 victory over rival Tolman High last Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Max Read Field, Shea High head coach Dino Campopiano made his final post-game speech.

With shouts of “We did it for you!” by his players, Campopiano proudly wrapped up his 27-year coaching career with the Raiders, as he plans to now fully focus on his duties as the athletic director for both Shea and Tolman, as well as the middle schools in Pawtucket.

