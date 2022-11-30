PAWTUCKET – Surrounded by his current players and coaches, as well as several former players, following his football team’s 24-0 victory over rival Tolman High last Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Max Read Field, Shea High head coach Dino Campopiano made his final post-game speech.
With shouts of “We did it for you!” by his players, Campopiano proudly wrapped up his 27-year coaching career with the Raiders, as he plans to now fully focus on his duties as the athletic director for both Shea and Tolman, as well as the middle schools in Pawtucket.
“Obviously, that makes you feel great, because at the end of the day, one thing that I always wanted when I got into this business was to have a relationship with my players,” said Campopiano, who saw his team not only win the Division II championship in 2006 and ‘16 and a D-III title in 2001, but also reach the Super Bowl on four other occasions.
“I’m not saying I was always the best coach, but I truly loved my players and they truly loved me back,” Campopiano continued. “We have this mutual respect for each other, and I think I helped them become better men and move on to college or whatever they chose to be in the life.”
The annual Thanksgiving Eve rivalry football game between the city’s two public-school teams is always a big event, and this year was no different, except the game was played on Tuesday night instead of Wednesday.
Both teams throw their regular-season records out the window for this game, and the Raiders, who have won six of the last eight meetings, now lead the holiday series, 11-9. Last year, the Tigers posted a 20-7 victory, as the Raiders did not show their best performance. It was Tolman head coach Jason DeLawrence’s first Thanksgiving win.
Campopiano had said he was going to step away from coaching after that game, but deep down, he didn’t want to hang up his clipboard just yet.
“I knew that I really wanted to come back and see this senior group out,” he added. “I had to ask and beg and plead, and my superintendent was very nice enough to let me come back one more year. I made a promise to my superintendent that this would be my last year. I will be around, but not coaching. I still would love to coach, but I can’t.”
“Dino is a good dude,” DeLawrence said. “When I first started coaching football when I was 24 or 25, I was his freshmen coach, and I just respected him so much and how he ran his program. He is just a great guy for the state and city of Pawtucket.”
Both teams had made the playoffs this year, Shea in D-II and Tolman in D-III. The Raiders put up a fight in the quarterfinals against St. Raphael Academy, but came up short and the Saints went on to win the D-II Super Bowl. The Tigers fell short against Moses Brown in the quarterfinals, and the Quakers also went on to win the D-III championship.
“We had a great season,” DeLawrence said. “I had only two returning starting varsity players, but I had a bunch of young guys who had been waiting their turn and a bunch of kids who were in their first year with me. We got it together, made the playoffs, and pushed Moses Brown to the brink at the end.”
It was not the Tigers’ night last Tuesday, especially on their opening drive, as they were forced to punt and saw the punt blocked and Shea senior Jakori Goyau come away with the ball on the Tigers’ 2-yard line.
Two plays later, Shea junior running back Dramane Bamba scored on a two-yard touchdown run, and senior Charles Fortes, who had a big night for Shea and was named the MVP of the game, kicked the first of his three extra points to give the Raiders a quick 7-0 lead.
After a three-and-out by Tolman, the Raiders got the ball at the Tigers’ 36, and nine plays later, they were back in the end zone, thanks to an 18-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cam Seaver to sophomore Ayden Thompson. Bamba keyed that drive with five carries for 19 yards.
The Raiders scored another touchdown in the third quarter and kicked a field goal in the fourth. Bamba scored his second touchdown of the night on a 1-yard carry with 5:55 to go in the third, and Fortes, who also shined defensively and had two interceptions, kicked a 27-yard field goal with 2:56 to play in the game.
“Obviously, (the win) is very good, but I’m really happy for the players,” Campopiano said. “This group was excellent. I’m very proud of them – just a great bunch. I enjoyed going to practice everyday and coaching them. They got better and better as the year went on, and there were no issues all year. They just made (this year) rewarding for me, and to go out and play well just made a wonderful career end nicely.”
While there will be a different head coach on the Raiders’ sidelines next season, DeLawrence said that the Thanksgiving rivalry will remain.
“It was a huge rivalry when Dave Caito was the coach and then when I came in,” added DeLawrence, whose team’s MVP of the game was senior lineman Antonio Contreras. “These kids have either been playing with or against each other since they were five years old. That’s what makes this rivalry so good. You see them all taking pictures together (after the game). No one is really mad at each other because they are all family. It’s beautiful.”
While “Coach Camp” will not be guiding the Raiders next year, you will still see him on the sidelines as he does his A.D. duties, but coaching will always hold a special place for him.
“I think people don’t realize how wonderful it is to coach here in the city of Pawtucket at Shea and Tolman,” he said.
