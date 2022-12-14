PAWTUCKET – The Shea High boys’ basketball team defeated St. Raphael Academy, 60-39, last Saturday night to claim its fourth straight Donaldson-Lynch Memorial Basketball Tournament championship at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket.

And this year, something unique happened. Shea’s new head coach, James Sorrentine, not only experienced the thrill of winning a tournament title as a head coach, but he also captured the championship as a player for the Saints in the early 2000s and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player in 2003.

